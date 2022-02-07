The Experts Say You'll See These 5 Kitchen Design Trends in 2022

Ready to redo your kitchen? A cook space refresh is an expensive project, so you should carefully consider what you're going to do.

To help you figure out a design plan, we've asked the experts to share with us their predictions for the top kitchen design trends of 2022. Plus, if you're not ready to do a complete reno, you can easily incorporate many of these ideas on a smaller scale, some of which you might be able to handle yourself.

1. No More All-White Kitchens

"There's a definite shift away from the all-white kitchen of the last half-decade," Kristin Winn Weinrich, Team Leader and Project Designer at Four Brothers Design + Build, tells Hunker.

In some cases, that shift is subtle. "The kitchen design trend that has been most requested lately by my clients is a shift from all-white, crisp cabinetry to warmer, off-white, or cream tones. I am seeing a lot of trends that are a nod to the English Manor kitchen but in an updated way," Decorist designer Vanessa Yufe tells Hunker.

"It's really smart material combinations and the layering of textures that are defining these new spaces," adds Weinrich.

In other cases, there's a complete flip from white decor to black kitchens. "I feel like we have been inundated with white kitchens for the past decade, and the black feels so much sexier and more modern," Leia T. Ward of LTW Design tells Hunker.

2. Organic Materials

"As people have spent more time at home over the past two years, I think that priorities have shifted towards comfort, texture, and a renewed interest in bringing natural materials into the interior," designer Tara McCauley tells Hunker. "With endless glaze and earthenware combinations on the market, I'm excited to see more backsplashes and floors with character!"

We could see this style working well in Scandi-chic homes, although there are lots of possibilities for the look. You can also start with just one feature, before committing to a full look.

"Cabinets that show off the natural wood grain giving an organic feel will be a big focus. Light-grain woods offer a warmth to design," Jane Brownhill, founder of Sweeten, tells Hunker.

3. Statement Counters

"I'm seeing a lot more gravitation toward countertops with movement and interest. People aren't worried about damaging a beautiful piece of stone," Nicole R. Fisher of BNR Interiors tells Hunker. "It's a work of art and just like a great leather chair, it gets better with age. Plus, the more movement and variation, the easier it is to hide those accidental coffee rings."

We've got lots of kitchen countertop inspiration to get you started.

4. Nature-Inspired Greens

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Along those same lines, versatile greens that bring the outdoors in are going to be a big color in kitchens.

"Earthy neutrals and nature-inspired greens are going to be the go-to colors for 2022," Nicole Gibbons, founder of paint company Clare, tells Hunker. "Current Mood, a deep, moody green with cool undertones, has long been a social media favorite — and one of Clare's best-selling hues. Warmer greens, like Matcha Latte, are perfect for energizing the kitchen with a burst of color that draws from natural greenery."

5. A Focus on Tech

Despite a return to nature and the organic in kitchen design, there's no doubt that smart kitchens are on the rise. "New ways to operate the kitchen with technology include voice-controlled lighting, appliances operated via app, and touchless faucets," says Brownhill. She also anticipates that kitchen layout design will change to reflect this, with additions like more places to charge devices.

"Smart appliances leverage WiFi connectivity to provide tremendous benefits," Jessica Petrino, educator and appliance expert at AJ Madison, tells Hunker. "Very soon, the big silver box in your kitchen that keeps food cold will be a distant memory, replaced with the state-of-the-art food preservation unit that orders groceries as soon as the item runs out — consistently monitoring optimal temperature and diagnosing its own service issues."