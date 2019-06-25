25 Black Kitchen Backsplashes Guaranteed to Inspire

When it comes to fashion, black is always an elegant go-to, right? So why not make like your wardrobe and put the classic hue to work in your kitchen, too? From countertops to cabinets, it's a bold color choice yet not overbearing, and it's eye-catching while still managing to be timeless. Those are all elements that you want in a backsplash idea.

The beauty of using black in your kitchen design is that it blends seamlessly with other colors and patterns. Additionally, inky backsplashes will also work with pretty much every countertop option, making it an incredibly flexible choice. So you don't have to feel obligated to match your counters to your backsplash — both dark and light options will work beautifully. But we don't expect you to take our word for it. Scroll on for 25 designs featuring a black kitchen backsplash that will make the case for us.

1. Commit to black on black.

There's nothing more sultry than a kitchen showcasing dark walls, counters, and cabinetry — talk about a match made in heaven. In this cook space designed by Kresswell Interiors, the black herringbone tile backsplash paired with gray countertops and black cabinets amp up the drama beautifully.

2. Merge the counters with the backsplash.

This rustic space by British kitchen designer HØLTE is all about celebrating materiality. The black granite countertops seamlessly merge into a low-height backsplash, perfectly coordinating with the exposed brick wall and oak cabinet fronts.

3. Introduce pattern.

Black interiors can be a little bit harsh for some of us, so if in doubt, take baby steps with the help of a patterned tile. Opt for a graphic print or a large pattern to liven up your space but be careful not to overwhelm your kitchen. The team over at Danrak Design nailed the look with this contemporary design featuring navy lower cabinets and white on the top, complemented by marble countertops.

4. Embrace texture.

We're major fans of keeping things simple, so remember that you don't need to go overboard. The simple black kitchen backsplash in this space by Dream Life Design hits just the right note. Thanks to white walls and white cabinets, the ebony zellige tile adds a subtle pop of color and texture to break up the space, without taking away from the overall bright and airy aesthetic.

5. Make it unique.

Black is often associated with dark and moody design schemes, but this kitchen by Gisbert Poeppler begs to disagree. The custom space combines a black mosaic tile backsplash and black countertops with rosy pink walls and green cabinets, resulting in a bright and airy cook space you won't' soon forget.

6. Go small with a black penny tile mosaic.

A splash of black can go a long way in the kitchen, even when you're working with something as small as penny tile. Both elegant and stylish, the glossy black mosaic tile in this kitchen captured by photographer Nicole Franzen makes all of the difference. Brass open shelving and a thick terrazzo worktop complete the swanky look.

7. Incorporate beadboard.

Counter black's inherently austere vibe with a backsplash made from wood paneling. The folks at The Salty Home used beadboard to add dimension to the black-and-white setup and included an edited display of bottles and ceramics to complement the traditional scheme.

8. Keep it simple with a stacked bond layout.

Put a fresh spin on the always chic subway tile backsplash, by opting for a stacked bond layout. Follow the lead of Ashley Glibreath and continue the idea onto the countertops. The punchy lime green paint and white appliances give this petite kitchen loads of visual interest.

9. Or, try a herringbone layout instead.

Forget traditional running and stacked bond tile layouts. Add drama to an already dramatic kitchen design with a black herringbone tile backsplash. The team over at BHDM Design took the luxe factor one step further with sleek high-gloss cabinets and brass hardware.

10. Make a big statement.

It's hard to resist a marble backsplash in any color, but one in black with white veining that stretches from the backsplash to the countertop to the island is particularly noteworthy. This sophisticated kitchen by Bobby Berk is equipped with all the culinary bells and whistles ensuring the eye-catching design is just as functional as it is beautiful.

11. Add a shelf.

Ideal for the minimalist at heart, or those striving to be one, a singular shelf that rests on top of the backsplash is the perfect spot for displaying pretties and creating a beautiful vignette or two. Take cues from Nam Dang-Mitchell who executed the look flawlessly.

12. Stack vertically for a modern look.

Imbue a modern bent to traditional subway tile with a vertical stacked bond installation. In this kitchen design, captured by Nicole Mason, an elongated shape is employed along with white grout to emphasize the hypnotizing grid pattern of the black backsplash, which also happens to make the perfect backdrop for showcasing everyday items.

13. Minimize grout lines.

Minimize grout lines (or forgo them entirely) by placing tiles as close together as possible. The tumbled graphite brick backsplash used in this kitchen has a pleasing handmade quality that adds texture and warmth, and the thin tonal grout virtually disappears. Live edge wood shelves enhance the rustic feel.

14. Be clever with placement.

Create architectural interest and a focal point in a sea of white by cladding just part of a backsplash in black, as Terra Sol Interiors did in this expansive kitchen with a narrow strip of black zellige tile. Open shelving adds a linear component to a functional yet warm culinary space.

15. Make it moody.

Lean into the moodiness that a black backsplash imparts by coating all of the walls, including the ceiling, in the inky hue. Jean Stoffer selected a reflective square tile that reflects the limited amount of light. Graphic cement floor tile adds pattern while brass accents, including lighting and hardware, keep the look elevated.

16. Welcome Scandi vibes.

Black backsplashes are incredibly versatile. Need proof? Check out this kitchen styled by Mainstreet Stockholm flaunting a backdrop made up of glass subway tile and a plaster wall finish. The cool hue of the cabinets and the pastel dining chairs complement the cool Scandi vibe, while a rustic wood table and copper accents — like the range hood, hardware, and faucet — add just the right dose of warmth.

17. Take a risk with a bold color.

There's no better way to show off a black backsplash than by placing it adjacent to a vibrant hue like the cyan cabinets in this retro kitchen. But don't stop there: Carry the bold color combination to the floor with an eye-catching pattern and then add plenty of shiny surfaces.

18. Include industrial panache.

This kitchen design by Decus Interiors is a study in how to pull off an industrial scheme. Complete with dark wood finishes, a bronze range hood, and a blackened steel backsplash, it's the perfect combination of rustic and refined.

19. Consider good old-fashioned paint.

There's no shame in the painted backsplash game. In fact, with some prep, painting cabinets and walls is a manageable DIY project that you can tackle without hiring a professional. Paint a backsplash size swath of color, or go big, from floor-to-ceiling, as seen in this commercial-grade kitchen.

20. Opt for an unusual shape.

A backsplash is an ideal opportunity to inject color and/or pattern into a kitchen. If you're the less is more type, select one in a predictable color, but an unusual shape, like the black tile in this compact cook space by Lace & Grace Interiors.

21. Embrace farmhouse charm.

Leanne Ford knows a thing or two about creating inviting spaces that are equal parts aspirational and approachable. In this covetable kitchen, color blocking adds modern flair to the shiplap backsplash. The wall paneling, paired with other telltale farmhouse details — like the rustic table, wood countertops, apron front sink, and factory-inspired lighting — complete the pastoral look.

22. Mix and match backsplash tile.

Mix and match tiles of varying colors, shapes, and sizes and then layer on quirky details for a one-of-a-kind backsplash. Union Studio outfitted the kitchen in this NY loft with a combo of mini black square tile and an abstract pattern marble tile while an oil-rubbed bronze pot rack and shallow shelf function as visible storage.

23. Add visual weight.

If you love the look of bright white kitchens, but long for something with a bit more visual weight, include strategically placed black details as Elizabeth Roberts did in this serene hub. The black backsplash seamlessly bleeds into the window trim, while surface mount light fixtures punctuate the ceiling.

24. Warm it up with wood details.

Charm abounds in this kitchen by Landed Interiors where a black backsplash and creamy white cabinets are the foundation for an endearing space full of soul. A pair of vintage pendant lights anchor the look and a wood island and window trim balance the more refined components with a welcome organic note.

25. Juxtapose black and white.

Use tile with a geometric motif in black and white for a high contrast backsplash that introduces a playful pattern to a streamlined kitchen. Sun Soul Style tempers the stark aesthetic with wraparound wood shelves and plenty of greenery.

Where to Find the Perfect Backsplash

Now that you have fallen completely in love with black kitchen backsplashes it's time for the fun part: shopping. And to get you started on the right foot, we've listed a few of our favorite tile and natural stone suppliers.