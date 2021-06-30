8 Shiplap Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Shine

There are a ton of different ways to bring shiplap wall paneling into your kitchen design, whether you want a neutral paneled look or one with heaps of trendy color. You can even go for modern farmhouse home decor that features shiplap boards everywhere — from the island to the breakfast nook to the kitchen backsplash to the upper cabinets. And if you're hoping to save money on your modern kitchen renovation, fear not. There are ways to add DIY shiplap panels without breaking the bank.

For all the homeowners itching to add this classic interior design feature to their food prep and dining area, you're in the right place.

1. Add shiplap behind the shelves in your country kitchen.

Kitchen shiplap doesn't always have to be prominently displayed. This combination cook space and dining room from Elizabeth Roberts uses shiplap as the backdrop in a built-in storage unit. The resulting effect is subtle but so well done.

2. Consider a design idea that features a pop of color.

Ready for a completely contrasting idea that will rock any transitional, small kitchen? Paint your shiplap a bold color, and make it stand out. In this cook space makeover from Chango & Co., the green shiplap is covered in the same shade as the kitchen cabinetry, making for a standout accent wall.

3. Bring in brass details for a shiplap wall idea that pops.

If you prefer the look of white shiplap (and who can blame you?), bring in metallic accents to spice things up in your farmhouse style cook space. Here, Kate Marker Interiors added a brass utensil rail and a vintage-look oven with gold details to create contrast. The copper pots and pans are just icing on the cake.

4. Only use paint for part of the wall.

We love this look from Raili Ca Design. A crisp white paint color only covers a portion of the wall shiplap, and the majority of the boards are left in their natural state. The end result feels a little beachy and perfectly fresh.

5. Use floor-to-ceiling shiplap.

If you want an extremely beautiful kitchen shiplap idea, then go big and install natural wood planks from floor to ceiling. This cook space features a bevy of other rustic accents in addition to the shiplap. But if you don't want to lean too far to the countryside aesthetic, simply bring in modern appliances instead of vintage ones to create balance.

6. Add it to the ceiling for a kitchen idea your guests will love.

In this space that's actually off the main kitchen in Shea McGee's stunning home, the vertical shiplap has free reign. It covers the walls and the ceiling for added drama. Adding an inky black sink will create contrast between the white planks.

7. Wrap your kitchen island with shiplap.

This white kitchen designed by Amber Interiors actually has two great shiplap elements. Not only is the ceiling covered in shiplap but the kitchen island is as well. We love the island, in particular, because it's coated in a rich charcoal color that creates the perfect kitchen focal point. The white cabinets in the background keep things grounded.

8. Contrast with the kitchen cabinets and countertops.

This kitchen from design pro Heidi Caillier is lovely. While the shiplap wall feature is covered in a creamy, white shade that feels unassuming, the cabinetry is painted a rich olive green. But the contrast doesn't stop there. Black stone countertops finish off the cook space for a look that's both intriguing and perfectly cozy.