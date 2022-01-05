A Chic Vacuum, Hands-Free Microwave, and More Debut at CES 2022

What's the one tech-savvy appliance you wish you had at home? Thanks to developments over the last few years, almost anything you dream up can become a reality. Take, for instance, some of the products revealed at this year's CES trade show.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From the bathroom to the kitchen, it turns out our spaces will continue to be changed by technology. Keep reading for the products we're especially curious about.

1. Samsung's Bespoke Jet Vacuum

This is probably one of the most design-forward vacuums we've ever seen. It's also cordless, and "will automatically empty the dust bag and begin to charge" once you place it in its dock, according to a press release. It comes in three modern colors and would actually be great for small spaces, since it's not so sore on the eyes. Bonus: Samsung also released an update to its Bespoke fridges — which we covered last year — to include the same features as its last model, this time with a French door option.

2. Panasonic's Alexa-Powered Microwave

Listen, microwaves already make our day-to-day routine a little easier. But as with any essential, there's always room to make them even ​more​ convenient. Panasonic unveiled its first smart microwave, designed to be used with Alexa. Just say phrases like "Alexa, defrost one pound of ground beef" or "Alexa, make popcorn in the microwave" — two of the examples the brand gives. It also uses a sleek design and includes 10 different power levels.

3. OneLife's Air Purifier

Many of us have been thinking more and more about what's in the air lately. The OneLife X was designed with pandemic concerns in mind. The best part: You can just rinse the filter, or throw it into the dishwasher. According to a press release, the device "removes viruses and bacteria, ultrafine dust, pollen, mold spores, dust mites, and other pollutants from the air, catching even the smallest particles with zero-pollution technology."

Advertisement

4. Tineco's Smart Carpet Cleaner

Advertised as the first of its kind, the Tineco CARPET ONE Smart Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is all about making your home look as spotless as possible. It's designed to help you select precise water temperatures — and everything will dry in 30 minutes or less. The "DrynessMeter" measures humidity, so you won't have any dampness left behind. An LCD screen also shows you different levels of clean for each surface, so you can make sure you got the whole job done.

5. BBalance's Smart Bath Mat

When we said the products covered basically every room in your house, we meant it. Take this smart bath mat, for instance. BBalance is described as a "weight scale, balance and stability reader, and posture evaluator," and it's designed to be utilized by the whole family. Used in tandem with an app, the mat allows you to keep track of your posture, balance, and weight data. It's also envisioned as a way to help track progress "for conditions such as scoliosis."

6. Robern's Tech Medicine Cabinet

This futuristic medicine cabinet, unveiled by Kohler, actually opens vertically — a feature that Robern designed to make it easier for the mirror to be incorporated into a variety of bathroom vanity set-ups. The Uplift Tech TUN features controls on the mirror's surface; you can adjust the lighting throughout the day to ease into your nighttime (or morning) routine. Plus, there's plenty of tech-friendly features inside, too — like USB charging ports and outlets.