15 Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Father's Day (Thank You, Amazon)

So, you forgot about Father's Day too? Between the long Memorial Day weekend and planning your summer trip, the holiday may have been put on the back burner, and you ‌totally‌ meant to come back to it. But then life got busy, and without much warning, Father's Day arrived to say "I'm almost here, and you still don't have a gift." Luckily, Amazon has us last-minute shoppers covered, with plenty of excellent gifts that will still arrive in time for Dad's big day. And in case you're in need of a little inspiration, we found 15 pops-approved buys you can grab today.

Advertisement

Our 15 Favorite Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts From Amazon

Introduce your dad to a hot sauce that does more than just burn with Truff's lineup of flavorful sauces. The brand's variety pack includes its white and black truffle-infused hot sauces as well as the next-level Hotter Sauce.

Video of the Day

Got a dad with a slight golf obsession? Chippo is destined to become the go-to backyard game, combining golf with cornhole.

This stainless steel tumbler from Yeti is designed to keep your dad's drink at the perfect temperature, whether it's a hot coffee to take to work, ice-cold water on a hot summer day, or a frozen margarita for his weekend poolside hangs.

Is there a better way to say "thank you for informing my music taste" than with a speaker from which he can play his favorites? Bose's waterproof option is a shopper favorite, with more than 18,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and a compact design that's sure to travel well.

Advertisement

For the dad who is less interested in being a grill master and more inclined to craft the perfect artisan pie, consider Ooni's portable pizza oven. This can cook a pizza in 60 seconds, and at just 20 pounds, it can be packed along for cookouts, camping trips, and more.

If your dad is wanting to enter his grill master era, consider this charcoal grill that features an offset smoker.

Advertisement

Do you have a dad who refuses to buy himself a new pair of sandals? This one's for you. These cult-classic Tevas are available in 33 colorways and are sure to last for years to come.

This small but mighty massage gun features three different head attachments and three speeds.

Advertisement

Keep his wine chill into summer with this stainless steel cooler.

Another seasonal pick is this vented hat with a cooling band that will keep your dad from overheating this summer.

Give his summer garden new life with this fermentation kit. Transform crisp cucumbers into flavor-packed pickles and jar red onions to elevate taco Tuesdays.

Advertisement

For the dad whose default channel is ESPN, pick up ‌The Joy of Basketball‌, an informative book that also happens to look good (his coffee table will thank you).

If he takes his Italian food seriously, grab this indoor herb garden that comes with three basil pods. With very little effort, he'll have fresh herbs at arm's length year-round.

Advertisement

Introduce Dad to his newest obsession this Father's Day. The Apple Watch SE gives him access to his phone from his wrist. It will also track his sleep, and it's water-resistant up to 50 meters.

If he takes tailgating and barbecues seriously, Yeti's soft cooler is a no-brainer. It can hold up to 16 cans and can keep ice packs completely frozen for over 10 hours.

Advertisement