35 Brilliant Gifts for the Dad Who Swears He Doesn’t Want Anything

By Jun 9, 2023
Why are all dads so dang hard to shop for? Besides being notoriously tight-lipped about what they actually ​‌want,‌​ they're also into so many different things, so it can be extra difficult to drum up clever ideas. But alas, Father's Day is the one day a year when we try to dial back our eye-rolling and genuinely embrace Dad's weird hobbies, whatever they are.

While we're 99% certain that dear old Dad would tell us he "doesn't need anything" this year if asked, we beg to differ — which is why we've rounded up our favorite gift ideas, from outdoorsy stuff he can use while adventuring to indoorsy stuff for interests he discovered in 2020 and still obsesses over. Scroll down to see our favorite gift ideas.

35 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Every Dad

For brew dads

Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit

A project and a drink? Sold. Let him brew his own batch with this interactive gift that's sure to please him and the whole family.

For golf dads
Keep dad busy for hours on end with this indoor/outdoor putting green. It features a non-skid backing and built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots.

Putt-A-Bout Par Three Golf Putting Green

Keep Dad busy for hours on end with this indoor/outdoor putting green.

For data-driven dads

Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage

From sleep to activity, the Oura Ring tracks it all in style.

For retro dads

Stanley The Milestones Camp Mug

Stanley just launched an iconic drinkware line inspired by its decades-old designs and this camp mug may be our favorite of the whole collection.

For globe-trotting dads

Dandy Del Mar The Departure Passport Carrier

Does he appreciate the finer things in life? This calfskin leather and terracotta suede passport holder certainly fits the bill.

For car-obsessed dads

Turo Gift Card

Does your dad love a nice whip? Give him the pick of the lottery with Turo's epic car-sharing marketplace.

For tech dads

Courant CATCH:3 in Leather

Courant has made its (very clever) name the go-to in stylish wireless charging, and the largest charger in its arsenal is kind of genius. It combines the signature wireless pad with a sort of valet tray, ideal for holding glasses, wallets, spare change, and anything he might pull out of his pockets. We're particularly enamored with this rich saddle-leather edition, which is made through partnerships with tanneries in Verona, Italy. The natural character of the leather will only improve with everyday use, so it's a gift that'll just get better with age — like Dad.

For dads who love flavor

Just Spices All-Around Great Dad Bundle

Everyone knows a dad who can't get enough of seasoning blends. This is for him.

For beach bum dads

Geometry Modern Edge Beach Blanket

Why get a traditional towel when you can get a blanket with all the ultra-absorbent properties of a beach towel? We'll wait.

For outdoorsy dads

BioLite CampStove 2+

Whether he's a camping enthusiast or just likes to spend as much time in the backyard as possible, BioLite's unique "smokeless" design really puts more enjoyment back into gathering around the fire pit. A portable campfire that can cook your meals and charge your gear at the same time, BioLite's innovative technology allows you to leave the gas canisters behind and unlock the potential of the sticks and twigs around you.

For spectacle-wearing dads

Puebco Glasses Tray

With a sleek, understated look that wouldn't be out of place at a high-end design store, this glasses tray by Japanese brand Puebco will make sure Dad's never left fumbling around for his specs again.

For eco-conscious dads

Black+Decker Tumbling Composter

If your dad's dipping his toes into going low waste, a tumbling composter will get the job done right in his very own backyard.

For comfy dads

Allbirds Men's Wool Loungers

Slipperlike shoes that can be worn outside the home? Say less.

For podcast dads

The 99% Invisible City​ ​by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt

The first hold-it-in-your-hand IRL tome from beloved podcast ​​"99% Invisible​," this book is sure to be a hit with "Podcast Dads." But its block-by-block citywide appeal also makes it a shoo-in for "Bike Dads" and "Architecture Dads." And because of host/author Roman Mars' humor and habits, we're relatively certain it'll also be a perfect gift for "Pun Dads" and "Did-You-Know Dads" (which, let's face it, is 99% of dads).

For wine dads

Sampl Wine Capsule

Why get him a bottle of wine when he can enjoy a sampler of seven? Either purchase a single capsule or a quarterly subscription. Each case comes with a coaster and a digital experience to guide him through each glass.

For chef dads

Omsom Southeast Asian Sauce Sampler

If he's cooking more than ever before, treat him to a variety of sauces that will up his flavor game. Omsom's kits create a fast track to cooking authentic Thai, Vietnamese, and Filipino dishes with professional-vetted recipes from some of the industry's top chefs. (Bonus: It arrives in a unique giant matchbox-style case.)

For dads at desks

Grovemade Leather Desk Pad

Modern, clean, and cool, this desk pad is crafted from buttery soft leather and natural cork backing for a sturdy, quality, long-lasting product.

For handy dads

Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag

Store his tools in style with this classic design from Carhartt. The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure, and the triple needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, and YKK zippers ensure a very long life span.

For super handy dads

Hart Multiple Drive 160-Piece Mechanics Tool Set

This 160-piece tool set has everything needed for the guy who can fix anything. If his toolbox is older than you are, surprise him with a brand-new set that will upgrade his bench.

For midcentury modern dads

Newgate Wideboy Alarm Clock

This midcentury modern alarm clock is as cool-looking as it is useful.

For history-buff dads

Uncommon Goods History by Mail Subscription by Ari Siegel

This unique and somewhat quirky gift is sure to delight. Year after year, this mail subscription is an Uncommon Goods best-seller.

For billiards dads

Mainstreet Classics Table Top Miniature Billiard Set

Let them practice their pool game wherever they so please. Bonus: This mini set will make a fun game for the whole fam.

For dog dads

Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier

Finally, a travel carrier for man's best friend that looks more like the cool outdoor pack or gym bag he'd be carrying anyway.

For sore dads

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

When all he wants for Father's Day is a little relaxation, this full Hypervolt kit offers five attachments for the nearly silent percussion massage device. Unwind and ease pain at any hour of the day.

For dads who like a kick

FarmSteady Fermented Hot Sauce Kit

DIY projects! Hot sauce! It's fun for the whole family, really.

If dad's big on optimizing his shut-eye, he'll love the latest in Manta Sleep's lineup. A high-tech upgrade on one of daily life's most low-tech items, the sleep mask promises a total 100% blackout with a design made from breathable, washable fabric to keep things clean and cool.

Manta Sleep Mask

If dad's big on optimizing his shut-eye, he'll love the latest in Manta Sleep's lineup. A high-tech upgrade on one of daily life's most low-tech items, the sleep mask promises a total 100% blackout with a design made from breathable, washable fabric to keep things clean and cool. It's also a great gift for new parents, but really, is there any age when dads don't need a little more sleep?

For bike dads

Artifox Bike Rack

The simplest, most stylish way to store (and display) this unofficial member of the family when he gets home.

For coffee-loving dads

Nespresso Vertuo

This Nespresso best-seller features revolutionary Centrifusion technology that adjusts the brewing parameters without changing settings, letting you make the perfect cup of espresso or coffee with the push of a button.

The whole apparatus is a serious step up for home grinding ... and one that'll look great on his countertop too. Grind grounds specifically for AeroPress, pour-over, French press, cold brew, and more. This may very well be the best gift dad's ever received.

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

Real coffee snobs know that it's all about the grind. If your dad is familiar with Fellow's products, like the gooseneck kettle that's primo for pour-overs, he'll no doubt appreciate its debut grinder too. The ultra-sleek matte black exterior has one button ("grind"), one dial for fine-tuning coarseness, and a magnetic catch cup that snaps into place with a delightful click. The whole apparatus is a serious step up for home grinding — and one that'll look great on his countertop too.

For audio-snob dads

Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable

Treat Dad to something extra special with this turntable that looks just as good as it sounds. Select from a black, white, or walnut finish.

For music-loving dads

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

If Dad is more of a social music listener, gift him this portable Bluetooth speaker that's compact and waterproof.

For drink dads

Uncommon Goods Beer Chilling Coasters by Arra David and Anne Johnson

Keep Dad's can just as chill as Sunday night football. Simply place it in the freezer and keep that baby cold for hours.

For game-loving dads

Pottery Barn Four-in-One Game Set

Four games in one for four times the fun. Plus, Dad will want to display this stunning box set on the coffee table year-round.

For Star Wars fan dads

Taschen The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983 by Paul Duncan

Incorporate ​​‌‌Star Wars‌‌​​ into your decor with this stunning coffee table book that documents the making of the original trilogy with anecdotes from George Lucas, script pages, on-set photography, and more.

For jet-setting dads

Mark & Graham Waxed Canvas Travel Pouch

This personalized toiletry bag only gets better with age. The wax-coated canvas and embroidered monogram provide an old-school look.

