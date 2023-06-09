35 Brilliant Gifts for the Dad Who Swears He Doesn’t Want Anything

Why are all dads so dang hard to shop for? Besides being notoriously tight-lipped about what they actually ​‌want,‌​ they're also into so many different things, so it can be extra difficult to drum up clever ideas. But alas, Father's Day is the one day a year when we try to dial back our eye-rolling and genuinely embrace Dad's weird hobbies, whatever they are.

While we're 99% certain that dear old Dad would tell us he "doesn't need anything" this year if asked, we beg to differ — which is why we've rounded up our favorite gift ideas, from outdoorsy stuff he can use while adventuring to indoorsy stuff for interests he discovered in 2020 and still obsesses over. Scroll down to see our favorite gift ideas.

35 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Every Dad

A project and a drink? Sold. Let him brew his own batch with this interactive gift that's sure to please him and the whole family.

Keep Dad busy for hours on end with this indoor/outdoor putting green.

From sleep to activity, the Oura Ring tracks it all in style.

Stanley just launched an iconic drinkware line inspired by its decades-old designs and this camp mug may be our favorite of the whole collection.

Does he appreciate the finer things in life? This calfskin leather and terracotta suede passport holder certainly fits the bill.

Does your dad love a nice whip? Give him the pick of the lottery with Turo's epic car-sharing marketplace.

Courant has made its (very clever) name the go-to in stylish wireless charging, and the largest charger in its arsenal is kind of genius. It combines the signature wireless pad with a sort of valet tray, ideal for holding glasses, wallets, spare change, and anything he might pull out of his pockets. We're particularly enamored with this rich saddle-leather edition, which is made through partnerships with tanneries in Verona, Italy. The natural character of the leather will only improve with everyday use, so it's a gift that'll just get better with age — like Dad.

Everyone knows a dad who can't get enough of seasoning blends. This is for him.

Why get a traditional towel when you can get a blanket with all the ultra-absorbent properties of a beach towel? We'll wait.

Whether he's a camping enthusiast or just likes to spend as much time in the backyard as possible, BioLite's unique "smokeless" design really puts more enjoyment back into gathering around the fire pit. A portable campfire that can cook your meals and charge your gear at the same time, BioLite's innovative technology allows you to leave the gas canisters behind and unlock the potential of the sticks and twigs around you.

With a sleek, understated look that wouldn't be out of place at a high-end design store, this glasses tray by Japanese brand Puebco will make sure Dad's never left fumbling around for his specs again.

If your dad's dipping his toes into going low waste, a tumbling composter will get the job done right in his very own backyard.

Slipperlike shoes that can be worn outside the home? Say less.

The first hold-it-in-your-hand IRL tome from beloved podcast ​​"99% Invisible​," this book is sure to be a hit with "Podcast Dads." But its block-by-block citywide appeal also makes it a shoo-in for "Bike Dads" and "Architecture Dads." And because of host/author Roman Mars' humor and habits, we're relatively certain it'll also be a perfect gift for "Pun Dads" and "Did-You-Know Dads" (which, let's face it, is 99% of dads).

Why get him a bottle of wine when he can enjoy a sampler of seven? Either purchase a single capsule or a quarterly subscription. Each case comes with a coaster and a digital experience to guide him through each glass.

If he's cooking more than ever before, treat him to a variety of sauces that will up his flavor game. Omsom's kits create a fast track to cooking authentic Thai, Vietnamese, and Filipino dishes with professional-vetted recipes from some of the industry's top chefs. (Bonus: It arrives in a unique giant matchbox-style case.)

Modern, clean, and cool, this desk pad is crafted from buttery soft leather and natural cork backing for a sturdy, quality, long-lasting product.

Store his tools in style with this classic design from Carhartt. The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure, and the triple needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, and YKK zippers ensure a very long life span.

This 160-piece tool set has everything needed for the guy who can fix anything. If his toolbox is older than you are, surprise him with a brand-new set that will upgrade his bench.

This midcentury modern alarm clock is as cool-looking as it is useful.

This unique and somewhat quirky gift is sure to delight. Year after year, this mail subscription is an Uncommon Goods best-seller.

Let them practice their pool game wherever they so please. Bonus: This mini set will make a fun game for the whole fam.

Finally, a travel carrier for man's best friend that looks more like the cool outdoor pack or gym bag he'd be carrying anyway.

When all he wants for Father's Day is a little relaxation, this full Hypervolt kit offers five attachments for the nearly silent percussion massage device. Unwind and ease pain at any hour of the day.

DIY projects! Hot sauce! It's fun for the whole family, really.

If dad's big on optimizing his shut-eye, he'll love the latest in Manta Sleep's lineup. A high-tech upgrade on one of daily life's most low-tech items, the sleep mask promises a total 100% blackout with a design made from breathable, washable fabric to keep things clean and cool. It's also a great gift for new parents, but really, is there any age when dads don't need a little more sleep?

The simplest, most stylish way to store (and display) this unofficial member of the family when he gets home.

This Nespresso best-seller features revolutionary Centrifusion technology that adjusts the brewing parameters without changing settings, letting you make the perfect cup of espresso or coffee with the push of a button.

Real coffee snobs know that it's all about the grind. If your dad is familiar with Fellow's products, like the gooseneck kettle that's primo for pour-overs, he'll no doubt appreciate its debut grinder too. The ultra-sleek matte black exterior has one button ("grind"), one dial for fine-tuning coarseness, and a magnetic catch cup that snaps into place with a delightful click. The whole apparatus is a serious step up for home grinding — and one that'll look great on his countertop too.

Treat Dad to something extra special with this turntable that looks just as good as it sounds. Select from a black, white, or walnut finish.

If Dad is more of a social music listener, gift him this portable Bluetooth speaker that's compact and waterproof.

Keep Dad's can just as chill as Sunday night football. Simply place it in the freezer and keep that baby cold for hours.

Four games in one for four times the fun. Plus, Dad will want to display this stunning box set on the coffee table year-round.

Incorporate ​​‌‌Star Wars‌‌​​ into your decor with this stunning coffee table book that documents the making of the original trilogy with anecdotes from George Lucas, script pages, on-set photography, and more.

This personalized toiletry bag only gets better with age. The wax-coated canvas and embroidered monogram provide an old-school look.

