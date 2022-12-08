Win the Holidays With These 7 Perfect Amazon Gifts for Dad

Why are dads so stinking difficult to shop for? Year after year, we run into the same struggle: what to get one of the most important people in our life for the holidays. Since we know we're not alone in the gifting confusion, we scoured Amazon for a handful of our favorite presents for dads. Whether he's a whiskey lover, coffee snob, "pro" golfer, or anything in between, here are our top seven gift picks for the father figure in your life.
For Whiskey-Loving Dads
Each set comes with two chilling coasters, two whiskey stones, and two glasses. His drink will stay cool, look cool, and stay in place.
For Golf-Obsessed Dads
If he loves golf, he's about to be all over this indoor/outdoor putting green. It features three practice holes and built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots ... not like he ever misses one.
For Handy Dads
The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure, and the triple-needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, and YKK zippers ensure a very long life span.
For Napping Dads
With 100% blackout; zero eye pressure; and soft, breathable, and durable fabric, shuteye has never felt this good. It's also a great gift for new parents, but really, is there any age when dads don't need a little more sleep?
For Relaxation-Deprived Dads
Unwind and ease pain at any hour of the day with this top-rated massage gun. It's powerful while remaining incredibly quiet and is also shockingly affordable for its quality and features.
For Coffee-Snob Dads
Real coffee snobs know that it's all about the grind. If your dad is familiar with Fellow's products — like the gooseneck kettle that's primo for pour-overs — he'll no doubt appreciate their debut grinder too. The ultra-sleek matte black exterior has one button ("grind"), one dial for fine-tuning coarseness, and a magnetic catch cup that snaps into place with a delightful click.
For Bearded Dads
Give dad all the tools he needs for a perfectly manicured beard. The gift box includes beard shampoo, beard oil, a beard brush, beard balm, a beard comb, mustache scissors, a storage bag, and the Beard Bible e-book.