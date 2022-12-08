Win the Holidays With These 7 Perfect Amazon Gifts for Dad

By Erin Lassner December 8, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Why are dads so stinking difficult to shop for? Year after year, we run into the same struggle: what to get one of the most important people in our life for the holidays. Since we know we're not alone in the gifting confusion, we scoured Amazon for a handful of our favorite presents for dads. Whether he's a whiskey lover, coffee snob, "pro" golfer, or anything in between, here are our top seven gift picks for the father figure in your life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For Whiskey-Loving Dads

Keep their beverage just as chill as Sunday night football. Simply place the coasters and whiskey stones in the freezer and keep that baby cold for hours.

Amazon

Sea Stones Cool Coaster 6-Piece Set

Each set comes with two chilling coasters, two whiskey stones, and two glasses. His drink will stay cool, look cool, and stay in place.

For Golf-Obsessed Dads

Keep dad busy for hours on end with this indoor/outdoor putting green. It features a non-skid backing and built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots.

Amazon

PUTT-A-BOUT Par Three Golf Putting Green

If he loves golf, he's about to be all over this indoor/outdoor putting green. It features three practice holes and built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots ... not like he ever misses one.

Advertisement

For Handy Dads

Store his tools in quality and style with this classic design from Carhartt. The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure and the fabric is ultra durable and water-repellant.

Amazon

Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag

The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure, and the triple-needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, and YKK zippers ensure a very long life span.

For Napping Dads

If dad's big on optimizing his shut-eye, he'll love the latest in Manta Sleep's lineup. A high-tech upgrade on one of daily life's most low-tech items, the sleep mask promises a total 100% blackout with a design made from breathable, washable fabric to keep things clean and cool.

Amazon

Manta Sleep Mask

With 100% blackout; zero eye pressure; and soft, breathable, and durable fabric, shuteye has never felt this good. It's also a great gift for new parents, but really, is there any age when dads don't need a little more sleep?

Advertisement

For Relaxation-Deprived Dads

This best-selling massage gun includes 10 interchangeable massage heads, features 30 modes, and has a sleek LCD touchscreen.

Amazon

Cholas Massage Gun

Unwind and ease pain at any hour of the day with this top-rated massage gun. It's powerful while remaining incredibly quiet and is also shockingly affordable for its quality and features.

For Coffee-Snob Dads

The whole apparatus is a serious step up for home grinding ... and one that'll look great on his countertop too. Grind grounds specifically for AeroPress, pour-over, French press, cold brew, and more. This may very well be the best gift dad's ever received.

Amazon

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

Real coffee snobs know that it's all about the grind. If your dad is familiar with Fellow's products — like the gooseneck kettle that's primo for pour-overs — he'll no doubt appreciate their debut grinder too. The ultra-sleek matte black exterior has one button ("grind"), one dial for fine-tuning coarseness, and a magnetic catch cup that snaps into place with a delightful click.

Advertisement

For Bearded Dads

This beard grooming gift box is the ideal present for the bearded dad or the dad who's always wanted to grow one. After all, what's better than a self-care-themed present?

Amazon

Isner Mile Beard Kit for Men

Give dad all the tools he needs for a perfectly manicured beard. The gift box includes beard shampoo, beard oil, a beard brush, beard balm, a beard comb, mustache scissors, a storage bag, and the ‌Beard Bible‌ e-book.

bud vases in ceramic colors
30 Must-Have Gifts From Amazon for the 2022 Holiday Season
by Erin Lassner
calpak packing cubes
35 Genius Gifts That Travelers Will Actually Use
by Pauline Lacsamana
colorful bud vases
30 Under-$10 Gifts That Are Perfect on Their Own
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy