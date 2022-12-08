Win the Holidays With These 7 Perfect Amazon Gifts for Dad

Why are dads so stinking difficult to shop for? Year after year, we run into the same struggle: what to get one of the most important people in our life for the holidays. Since we know we're not alone in the gifting confusion, we scoured Amazon for a handful of our favorite presents for dads. Whether he's a whiskey lover, coffee snob, "pro" golfer, or anything in between, here are our top seven gift picks for the father figure in your life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For Whiskey-Loving Dads

Each set comes with two chilling coasters, two whiskey stones, and two glasses. His drink will stay cool, look cool, and stay in place.

For Golf-Obsessed Dads

If he loves golf, he's about to be all over this indoor/outdoor putting green. It features three practice holes and built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots ... not like he ever misses one.

Advertisement

For Handy Dads

The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure, and the triple-needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, and YKK zippers ensure a very long life span.

For Napping Dads

With 100% blackout; zero eye pressure; and soft, breathable, and durable fabric, shuteye has never felt this good. It's also a great gift for new parents, but really, is there any age when dads don't need a little more sleep?

Advertisement

For Relaxation-Deprived Dads

Unwind and ease pain at any hour of the day with this top-rated massage gun. It's powerful while remaining incredibly quiet and is also shockingly affordable for its quality and features.

For Coffee-Snob Dads

Real coffee snobs know that it's all about the grind. If your dad is familiar with Fellow's products — like the gooseneck kettle that's primo for pour-overs — he'll no doubt appreciate their debut grinder too. The ultra-sleek matte black exterior has one button ("grind"), one dial for fine-tuning coarseness, and a magnetic catch cup that snaps into place with a delightful click.

Advertisement

For Bearded Dads

Give dad all the tools he needs for a perfectly manicured beard. The gift box includes beard shampoo, beard oil, a beard brush, beard balm, a beard comb, mustache scissors, a storage bag, and the ‌Beard Bible‌ e-book.