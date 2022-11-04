30 Must-Have Gifts From Amazon for the 2022 Holiday Season

By Erin Lassner November 4, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Is there anything easier than holiday shopping on Amazon? We think not. And buying your gifts from this all-in-one retailer doesn't mean sacrificing style or uniqueness. We rounded up 30 of the most special presents across all price points, starting as low as $15. From high-design favorites to TikTok-viral gadgets, there's bound to be the perfect item for everyone on your list.

1. Yiruio Checkerboard Throw Blanket, $59.95

Checkers are everywhere right now, so this ultra-soft throw is totally on-trend.

2. VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chillers (set of 2), $89.95

Say goodbye to lukewarm wine once and for all.

3. Main + Mesa Stoneware Bud Vases (set of 4), $39.99

These crackle-glazed bud vases look like they're straight off of Etsy. Score them in three equally amazing colorways.

4. JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.95

This ultra-mini JBL speaker may be petite, but it certainly packs a punch when it comes to the sound.

5. Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $55.99

Cheese boards are always a gifting favorite, and this all-in-one contraption hits every mark.

6. Mora Ceramic Mini Espresso Cups With Saucers, $29.99

If you have an espresso lover on your hands, there is truly no better gift.

7. Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain, $14.95

Personalized leather goods will be cherished forever.

8. Igloo Special Edition 25-Quart Picnic Basket Cooler, $54.99

Retro vibes simply never go out of style. This special edition model comes in five vibrant color schemes.

9. Terra Flame Tabletop Fire Pit, $99

If you haven't hopped on the tabletop fire pit train yet, now is your time.

10. La Chatelaine Luxury Bar Soap Trio Gift Set, $31

There's nothing better than a gift that already comes beautifully packaged.

11. Fradel Digital Kitchen Food Scale With Bowl, $50

For your friend who loves Tik-Tok cooking hacks. This all-in-one mixing bowl precisely measures both wet and dry ingredients in five unit systems and converts between units at the click of a button.

12. Lulu Candles Soy Jar Candles, $19.95

We are always here for a Le Labo Santal 33 dupe.

13. Stanley Classic Beer Stein, $24.98

Stanley cups took 2022 by storm, and their reign has only just begun.

14. Worhe Marble Candlesticks (set of 2), $25.99

A set of marble candleholders for under $30? Unheard of!

15. Momofuku Chili Crunch by David Chang, $16.99

Get the Momofuku flavor at home. Anything David Chang does is guaranteed to taste phenomenal and hit peak coolness.

16. Sizikato Porcelain Measuring Spoons With Base, $19.99

This Tiktok-viral kitchen accessory is certain to warm anyone's heart.

17. XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand, $36.99

For the plant lover in your life.

18. Smeg '50s Retro Style 2-Slice Toaster, $199.95

Nothing can beat the OG retro appliance.

19. TUSHY Classic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $69

People just love their bidets, and Tushy is a fan favorite.

20. Wanlola Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser, $39.99

Convert anyone in your life into an essential oil person with this nearly identical dupe for Vitruvi's iconic model.

21. California Design Den Cooling Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket, $139.99

The included outdoorsy duffel bag may be our favorite part.

22. Noy Art Pomegranate Candleholder Vase, $49

Amazon Handmade never disappoints. Conveniently shop from Amazon while also shopping small.

23. Gourmex Stainless Steel Manual Pasta Maker Machine, $39.95

Nothing steals people's hearts quite like pasta, especially when it's fresh.

24. Zerolia Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $59.99

When all you want for Christmas is ... relaxation.

25. Divoom Pixoo Pixel Art Digital Picture Frame, $64.99

Bring out the inner child in anyone with the Pixoo. Use it as a lamp, clock, temperature gauge, or get creative and design your own pixel art. The options are truly endless.

26. Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $69.99

Has a more high-design carafe ever existed? We'll wait.

27. Rumpl The Original Puffy National Parks Collection Camping Blanket, $129

You heard it here first: Rumpl is about to be the gift of the season. Be sure to check out all the epic colors and patterns.

28. Hygge Games The Hygge Game, $20

For your game-loving friends and family.

29. Pipishell Bamboo Book Stand, $25.99

These gorgeous bamboo cookbook stands cost so much more everywhere else.

30. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook, $29.99

This high-tech notebook is just so cool. Simply write, blast your notes to your computer, tablet, or phone, wipe the notebook page clean with a damp cloth, and reuse.

