23 Smeg Dupes That'll Turn Your Kitchen Into a Retro Wonderland

By Erin Lassner April 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

It's pretty difficult not to drool over Smeg's sleek, colorful, high-end, retro-inspired appliances. They do so much more than keep your food cold, boil your water, and toast your bread to perfection. They make a statement. There's just one little caveat: The price point is certainly on the higher side. So if you can't justify spending $200 on a kettle or a two-slice toaster, we completely understand — and are here to help.

We've searched high and low for the best dupes on the market for three of Smeg's most popular appliances: the toaster, refrigerator, and electric kettle. Keep scrolling to turn your kitchen into a retro wonderland without spending a fortune.

The Best Smeg Toaster Dupes

Toasters are by far the most searched for Smeg dupe. Here are the 10 best in every color under the sun.

The Original

Smeg 2-Slice Toaster, $199.95

The Dupes

1. Haden Dorset 2-Slice Toaster, $59.99

This model features two extra-wide slots for bagels, a removable crumb tray, and an unmistakably old-school design.

2. Buydeem DT640 Extra Wide Slot Toaster, $49.99-$62.99

Choose between a two-slice and four-slice version in sage green, silver, or this gorgeous shade of yellow.

3. Cuisinart 2-Slice Metal Classic Toaster, $69.95

Cuisinart sets the standard for appliances. While we love the cream accent, there's also a completely brushed stainless steel model if that suits your fancy.

4. Ultrean Retro Stainless Steel Toaster, $36.99

Here's a compact, affordable, and highly rated stainless steel model with a cream exterior. You can also opt for the matte black finish.

5. Frigidaire 2-Slice Retro Toaster, $24.99

It doesn't get much cooler or more affordable than this. Stay sleek with this stark white finish or go bold with the bright red option.

6. Ariete 2-Slice Defrost And Reheat Toaster, $65.99

The two pastel tones elevate the look of this already stylish appliance.

7. Kate Spade New York 2-Slice Toaster, $59.99

Keep it bright yet ultra-sleek with this number from Kate Spade. It also comes in a beautiful blush pink hue.

8. Redmond 2-Slice Retro Stainless Steel Toaster, $40.99

This top-selling product is sold in 10 different colors, from lavender to mint green to baby pink.

9. Redmond Retro Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster, $66.99

Make toast for the whole family with this sweet pink gadget.

10. Salton Swan Retro 2-Slice Toaster, $59.99

Potentially the prettiest shade of blue of all time.

The Best Smeg Refrigerator Dupes

It's difficult not to swoon over Smeg's iconic refrigerators. Below are dupes for the two-door style; however, the slightly more affordable one-door model is another fan favorite.

The Original

Smeg '50s Retro Style Energy Star Refrigerator (12.8 cu. ft.), $3,299

The Dupes

1. Unique Appliances Classic Retro Energy Star Refrigerator (8.7 cu. ft.), $1,220.34

Nearly identical in looks to the original, this fridge is also sold in a slightly smaller model, perfect for apartments.

2. Galanz Retro Energy Star Refrigerator (10 cu. ft.), $398

You can't beat the price of a Galanz fridge. Plus, its larger size is ideal for a family.

3. Frigidaire Retro Apartment Refrigerator (7.5 cu. ft.), $425.18

This is a favorite amongst Smeg dupes. Choose from red, white, and black.

4. Iio Retro Refrigerator (7 cu. ft.), $935.71

Whether you select light blue or wine red, this compact appliance will bring on the compliments.

5. RCA Retro 2-Door Fridge (10 cu. ft.), $652.47

If you love a matte moment, this large-capacity fridge may very well be the one for you.

The Best Smeg Kettle Dupes

Electric kettles are a kitchen game changer. Once you add one to your collection of appliances, we can assure you that you'll never go back. Here are our retro faves.

The Original

Smeg '50s Retro Electric Kettle, $189.95

The Dupes

1. Ariete Vintage Electric Kitchen Kettle, $65.99

Ariete is back at it with a two-toned statement piece.

2. Buydeem K640 Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, $69.99

The color is nearly identical to Smeg's signature pastel green finish.

3. Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, $74.99

The temperature scale detail and shiny red finish has stolen our hearts.

4. Hazel Quinn Electric Kettle, $59.99

Another thermometer display for the win.

5. OCOOKER Retro Electric Kettle, $78.41-$80.59

Okay, we seriously can't get enough of these retro dials.

6. Haden Cotswold Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, $54.99

Haden has mastered the art of affordable and reliable products.

7. Haden Heritage Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, $69.99

Here's another Haden model with a different silhouette, but the same vintage flair.

8. Nostalgia Retro Stainless Steel Electric Water Kettle, $49.99

This one also comes in a retro red shade that's slightly sparkly and metallic.

Where to Shop for Retro Appliances

Nostalgia: Affordable and unique small appliances, from cotton candy makers to hot dog toasters.

Haden: Stunning small kitchen appliances in a variety of colors, models, and sizes.

Buydeem: A brand dedicated to high quality, vintage-inspired small appliances, kitchen gadgets, and cookware.

Ariete: A wide range of high design, pastel-colored appliances with Italian design and retro flair.

Frigidaire: A huge array of large and small appliances with its very own retro collection.

Galanz: Incredibly affordable large and small appliances with a new retro kitchen line that's to die for.

