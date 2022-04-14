23 Smeg Dupes That'll Turn Your Kitchen Into a Retro Wonderland

It's pretty difficult not to drool over Smeg's sleek, colorful, high-end, retro-inspired appliances. They do so much more than keep your food cold, boil your water, and toast your bread to perfection. They make a statement. There's just one little caveat: The price point is certainly on the higher side. So if you can't justify spending $200 on a kettle or a two-slice toaster, we completely understand — and are here to help.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

We've searched high and low for the best dupes on the market for three of Smeg's most popular appliances: the toaster, refrigerator, and electric kettle. Keep scrolling to turn your kitchen into a retro wonderland without spending a fortune.

The Best Smeg Toaster Dupes

Toasters are by far the most searched for Smeg dupe. Here are the 10 best in every color under the sun.

Advertisement

The Original

The Dupes

Advertisement

This model features two extra-wide slots for bagels, a removable crumb tray, and an unmistakably old-school design.

Advertisement

Choose between a two-slice and four-slice version in sage green, silver, or this gorgeous shade of yellow.

Advertisement

Cuisinart sets the standard for appliances. While we love the cream accent, there's also a completely brushed stainless steel model if that suits your fancy.

Advertisement

Here's a compact, affordable, and highly rated stainless steel model with a cream exterior. You can also opt for the matte black finish.

Advertisement

It doesn't get much cooler or more affordable than this. Stay sleek with this stark white finish or go bold with the bright red option.

Advertisement

The two pastel tones elevate the look of this already stylish appliance.

Keep it bright yet ultra-sleek with this number from Kate Spade. It also comes in a beautiful blush pink hue.

This top-selling product is sold in 10 different colors, from lavender to mint green to baby pink.

Make toast for the whole family with this sweet pink gadget.

Potentially the prettiest shade of blue of all time.

The Best Smeg Refrigerator Dupes

It's difficult not to swoon over Smeg's iconic refrigerators. Below are dupes for the two-door style; however, the slightly more affordable one-door model is another fan favorite.

The Original

The Dupes

Nearly identical in looks to the original, this fridge is also sold in a slightly smaller model, perfect for apartments.

You can't beat the price of a Galanz fridge. Plus, its larger size is ideal for a family.

This is a favorite amongst Smeg dupes. Choose from red, white, and black.

Whether you select light blue or wine red, this compact appliance will bring on the compliments.

If you love a matte moment, this large-capacity fridge may very well be the one for you.

The Best Smeg Kettle Dupes

Electric kettles are a kitchen game changer. Once you add one to your collection of appliances, we can assure you that you'll never go back. Here are our retro faves.

The Original

The Dupes

Ariete is back at it with a two-toned statement piece.

The color is nearly identical to Smeg's signature pastel green finish.

The temperature scale detail and shiny red finish has stolen our hearts.

Another thermometer display for the win.

Okay, we seriously can't get enough of these retro dials.

Haden has mastered the art of affordable and reliable products.

Here's another Haden model with a different silhouette, but the same vintage flair.

This one also comes in a retro red shade that's slightly sparkly and metallic.

Where to Shop for Retro Appliances

Nostalgia: Affordable and unique small appliances, from cotton candy makers to hot dog toasters.

Haden: Stunning small kitchen appliances in a variety of colors, models, and sizes.

Buydeem: A brand dedicated to high quality, vintage-inspired small appliances, kitchen gadgets, and cookware.

Ariete: A wide range of high design, pastel-colored appliances with Italian design and retro flair.

Frigidaire: A huge array of large and small appliances with its very own retro collection.

Galanz: Incredibly affordable large and small appliances with a new retro kitchen line that's to die for.