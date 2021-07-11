The Tea Lover's Guide to Every Kind of Kettle

It's a scientifically proven fact that tea is 50% about the taste and 50% about the cathartic preparation process.

Okay, maybe that's a touch dramatic, but there is just something so comforting about the entirety of teatime. And it's no secret there are about a million tea kettle options on the market. From electric to portable to itty bitty, keep reading for a full breakdown of the best kettles in every category.

Best Electric Kettle: COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This electric tea kettle has accumulated a bit of a cult following over the past few years. There's just something about the way its spout pours and the sleekness of its design that is truly unique. Whether you're making black tea, green tea, or anything in between, the fixed temperature settings and speedy heating capabilities make for an unmatchable ease of use.

Best Overall: Grosche Marrakesh Gooseneck Kettle

This stainless steel number boasts a five-star rating for its combination of style, performance, and affordability. Its simple design fits effortlessly on any stovetop.

Best for Iced Tea: Aofmee Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass Jug

Tired of overspending on pre-made iced tea? Look no further. Simply boil your water, drop in a few of your favorite tea bags, steep, cool, and you'll have the perfect glass of iced cold tea ready to pour straight from the glass kettle.

Best Modern Kettle: Primula Matte Black Tea Kettle with Wood-Look Handle

The juxtaposition of a matte black finish and beautiful wooden details creates a stovetop tea kettle perfect for the most contemporary of homes.

Best Large Capacity Kettle: Demeyere Stainless Steel Tea Kettle

Serving up cups of tea for a large family? Here's your answer. Pick between a 4.2- and a 6.3-quart kettle, perfect for even the biggest of tea parties.

Best Small Kettle: Le Creuset Demi Kettle

Living in a small space? This kettle is ideal for those teeny tiny studio cooktops.

At just over $7, this high-quality, name-brand kettle is an easy choice.

Best Lifelong Purchase: Staub Enameled Cast Iron Round Tea Kettle

The rich color, retro style, and sturdy cast iron frame create a kettle that you will never want to put away. This is truly a forever piece.

Best for Camping: Topoko Collapsible Camping Kettle

Feeling outdoorsy? This silicone kettle collapses nearly flat to easily store in your backpack for a fireside overnight adventure.

Best Classic Kettle: The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet Tea Kettle

Doesn't this kettle just make you feel all cozied up in a cabin at sunrise? For a sweet addition to any kitchen, this is an absolute go.

Best Artistry: Hay Sowden Kettle

I'm not sure Hay has ever made something that isn't wicked cool. And this kettle is surely no exception. This teapot truly doubles as a piece of art.