24 Affordable Amazon Dupes for High-Design Decor and Furniture

While you might think of Amazon mostly when it's time to stock up on household products (Subscribe & Save, anyone?), turns out, you can also score great-looking furniture and home decor there on a budget. It's true: Amazon has a ton of high-design home products that look ​really​ expensive but actually aren't. Eames knock-off chairs? You betcha. Chic hairpin tables? You can find 'em here. There are even dupes — like platform beds, lamps, and throw pillows — to mimic Urban Outfitters and CB2 style, but at friendlier price-points.

Here, the best high-design decor and furniture on Amazon with prices that won't make you cringe:

The long hair and creamy color give this soft, plush pillow an authentic look. Use it as an accent on your bed or couch — no one will ever know it cost less than $15.

Urban Outfitters vibes at an under-$300 price tag, this platform bed boasts clean lines and a beautiful natural maple finish that feels right at home in any space.

Whether you fill it with greenery or display it as is as a decorative piece, this elegant vase will add a modern touch to any room in your home.

Add a playful pop of color to your space with this vibrant area rug, which serves as the perfect bathroom or entryway accent.

The globe shape and minimal design of this sconce will bring midcentury flair to your bedroom or living room without breaking the bank.

Place this sleek carafe on the nightstand in your guest bedroom so friends don't have to stumble to the kitchen in the middle of the night for a sip of water.

This hypoallergenic bedding set — complete with a duvet cover and two shams — is made of breathable cotton to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.

Refresh an armchair or your couch with one of these gorgeous, textured throw pillows. While they play nicely with vintage pieces, they also look great in a global or bohemian setting.

This glamorous sofa looks like a total splurge, thanks to its midcentury design, tufted velvet back, and sturdy brass frame.

It might not be real walnut, but it certainly looks like it is. This minimal coffee table easily accommodates a small city-dwelling living room while being big enough to gather around.

We're obsessing over these modern chairs that come in seven chic hues. They offer comfort ​and​ style and work well as dining chairs or as accent chairs in your living room.

Believe it or not, Mandy Moore has this exact lamp in her office, and it's obvious why — the modern mushroom shade and on-trend light pink matte color are just so cute.

It's tough finding a good-looking area rug at a reasonable price. This Moroccan-inspired rug is easy to clean, doesn't shed, and can stand up to high-traffic areas. Plus, its neutral colors complement any existing decor.

Midcentury plant stands can cost a small fortune — but not in this case. Scoop this stand for less than $25, and customize the size and wood finish to accommodate whatever pot you want to use in it.

CB2 style at an Amazon price-point, this trendy throw pillow set (yep, it comes with four!) will be at home on your living room sofa or in your kitchen dining nook.

This sofa's midcentury modern linen fabric gives it a sophisticated feel, while the chaise lounge can be positioned on either side for maximum flexibility.

This delicate carafe looks chic on a credenza or bar cart. It also makes a beautiful hostess or housewarming gift for wine enthusiasts.

Buffets and media cabinets are famous for being expensive, but this midcentury-inspired piece — with its rich mahogany color and gold hardware — is a total steal.

Hang this stunning circular mirror over your entryway table, vanity, or bathroom sink for a modern touch.

The sprawling wood top and black hairpin legs make this table roomy enough for dinner parties but also functional enough to use as a desk.

These modern sculptural candlestick holders will make a stylish statement anywhere they're placed.

Score the midcentury look for less, thanks to Amazon's solid Eames chair knock-offs. While each designer chair would typically go for over $500, you can snap up a set of four for a fraction of the price.

Up your hosting game with this chic charcuterie board. Not sure where to start? Just follow our easy guide to creating the perfectly balanced party tray.

This Scandinavian-inspired wall hook looks like a handmade treasure you'd find on an Etsy shop. Group a few in your entryway to organize bags, scarves, and hats.