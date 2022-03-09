9 Gorgeous Amazon Carafe Sets to Add to Your Bedside Table

As much as we love a good reusable water bottle, there's something about a carafe that takes drinking water to a whole new level. And to top it off, many designs also come with matching drinking glasses that double as a carafe cover. But that's not all water carafes are good for; they can also double as decanters for wine and are great for other liquids like coffee, iced tea, juice, or even mouthwash. From simple styles to trendy fluted options, check out the best bedside carafes on Amazon below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Simple Carafe

Made from borosilicate glass, this 30-ounce carafe and tumbler glass set is both cold and heat resistant — great for cold water, tea, or even hot coffee. With a sleek and simple design, it can easily blend into any space.

Best Colorful Vintage-Style Carafe

Dripping with elegance with vintage-style detailing, this 33-ounce pink water carafe set is equal parts adorable and functional. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, easy to clean, and would make a great gift for true homebodies.

Best Budget-Friendly Vintage-Style Carafe

Love that vintage look but want to save some cash? Opt for the 32-ounce Yungala Bedside Water Carafe and Glass Set.

Best Large Carafe

Make fewer trips to the kitchen to refill your cup with this hefty (yet stylish) water carafe set. The water jug can hold up to 59 ounces and it comes with two drinking glasses. Not to mention, it's absolutely stunning with a fluted and textured pattern and gold rim detailing.

Best Colorful Carafe

This 19-ounce glass carafe comes in both amber and gold to add a vibrant accent to your nightstand.

Best Carafe With Handle

This 18-ounce glass carafe has a convenient handle and spout, so it doubles as a water pitcher for all of your beverage needs, whether it's homemade juice, mimosas, or cold brew.

Best Art Deco Carafe

Have a love for art deco style? Add this stunning 24-ounce carafe to your cart, complete with black and gold color block detailing.

Advertisement

Best Dublin Pattern Carafe

Crafted from durable clear glass, this 16-ounce bedside water carafe set from Godinger is hard to resist, especially with its Dublin, crystal cut design.

Best Fluted Glass Carafe

You can't go wrong with a chic and minimalist fluted design, like this pick. It has a narrow neck for easy pouring and a matching tumbler glass for an effortless, modern look.