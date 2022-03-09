9 Gorgeous Amazon Carafe Sets to Add to Your Bedside Table

By Pauline Lacsamana March 9, 2022
As much as we love a good reusable water bottle, there's something about a carafe that takes drinking water to a whole new level. And to top it off, many designs also come with matching drinking glasses that double as a carafe cover. But that's not all water carafes are good for; they can also double as decanters for wine and are great for other liquids like coffee, iced tea, juice, or even mouthwash. From simple styles to trendy fluted options, check out the best bedside carafes on Amazon below.

Best Simple Carafe

Need a no frills carafe that you can take into any space? Try this water carafe set from Ziljj. It has a capacity of 30 ounces and is made from durable borosilicate glass, making it heat and cold resistant for everything from iced tea to coffee.

Ziljj Bedside Water Carafe Set

$21.89

Made from borosilicate glass, this 30-ounce carafe and tumbler glass set is both cold and heat resistant — great for cold water, tea, or even hot coffee. With a sleek and simple design, it can easily blend into any space.

Best Colorful Vintage-Style Carafe

With a 33-ounce capacity, this pink water carafe set is made for adding a pop of color and style to your bedside table. Despite having an elegant design, it’s totally durable and dishwasher safe.

Elle Décor Vintage Bedside Water Carafe Set

$54.99

Dripping with elegance with vintage-style detailing, this 33-ounce pink water carafe set is equal parts adorable and functional. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, easy to clean, and would make a great gift for true homebodies.

Best Budget-Friendly Vintage-Style Carafe

We love a solid deal, especially when the pick is stylish. This 32-ounce water carafe set checks off both boxes with unique vintage-style detailing and a wallet-friendly price.

Yungala Bedside Water Carafe Set

$28.99

Love that vintage look but want to save some cash? Opt for the 32-ounce Yungala Bedside Water Carafe and Glass Set.

Best Large Carafe

This chic water carafe set includes a 59-ounce water jug and two matching glasses, all with a fluted pattern and gold rim detailing.

G Bedside Water Carafe Set

$59.98

Make fewer trips to the kitchen to refill your cup with this hefty (yet stylish) water carafe set. The water jug can hold up to 59 ounces and it comes with two drinking glasses. Not to mention, it's absolutely stunning with a fluted and textured pattern and gold rim detailing.

Best Colorful Carafe

Available in blue and amber, this 19-ounce vibrant water carafe set is exactly what your bedside needs.

MDB Bedside Carafe Night Water Carafe Set

$18.99

This 19-ounce glass carafe comes in both amber and gold to add a vibrant accent to your nightstand.

Best Carafe With Handle

Made in Europe with high-quality glass, this 18-ounce carafe has a handle and spout for easy pouring and doubles as a water and beverage pitcher.

Barski Bedside Night Water Carafe Set

$46.50

This 18-ounce glass carafe has a convenient handle and spout, so it doubles as a water pitcher for all of your beverage needs, whether it's homemade juice, mimosas, or cold brew.

Best Art Deco Carafe

Go for the gold with this art deco-style carafe. It has black and gold color block accents and a 24-ounce capacity, so it’s both stylish and functional.

Cevvizz Bedside Water Carafe Set

$32.81

Have a love for art deco style? Add this stunning 24-ounce carafe to your cart, complete with black and gold color block detailing.

Best Dublin Pattern Carafe

Snag one of Godinger’s most coveted designs with this Dublin pattern, 16-ounce water carafe set.

Godinger Bedside Night Carafe Set

$22.99

Crafted from durable clear glass, this 16-ounce bedside water carafe set from Godinger is hard to resist, especially with its Dublin, crystal cut design.

Best Fluted Glass Carafe

Opt for an effortlessly chic design with this fluted carafe set. Not only is it stunning, but it’s alo dishwasher safe.

Red Co. Textured Bedside Water Carafe Set

$20.99

You can't go wrong with a chic and minimalist fluted design, like this pick. It has a narrow neck for easy pouring and a matching tumbler glass for an effortless, modern look.

