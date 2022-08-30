These Adorable Cactus Measuring Spoons Are Taking the Internet By Storm

Whether you love or hate cooking, it's a proven fact that stylish kitchen accessories make it all the more enjoyable. Exhibit A: these cactus-inspired measuring spoons with a base disguised as a ceramic pot.

First spotted in a short video by TikToker @absalz, this porcelain set includes four spoons: 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1 tablespoon. And to our surprise, its base also doubles as a measuring cup with markers at 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup.

Another pleasant surprise? There are three varieties of this sweet set. In addition to the green cactus version shown in the video, the seller offers both a colorful cactus and a potted flower model.

Commenters were just as excited about this Amazon find as we were. One perfectly described it as "something I didn't know I needed." We feel the exact same way. Just beware: They're selling like hot-cacti.