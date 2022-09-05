10 Trend Expert-Approved Items to Buy During Etsy's Labor Day Sale

By Kaelin Dodge September 5, 2022
Labor Day Weekend is here, and with it comes unbeatable sales. Etsy, the online small-business marketplace, is once again hosting its annual Labor Day Sales Event, offering customers serious discounts on some of the best shops and handmade goods.

On September 5 and 6, participating sellers will be offering shoppers discounts starting at 25% off. So, if you're looking to stock up on your favorite candles, handcrafted kitchenware, or personalized wedding gifts, there is no better weekend to buy.

To help prepare for the sale, Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson shared some of her favorite discounted items. Keep scrolling for Johnson's top 10 picks.

Shop Etsy's Labor Day Sales Event

1. UtitledCoDesign Walnut Polka Dot Kitchen Board, $210 $178.50

2. LushandLavishHome Bandu Knot Candle, $10 $5

3. ExcellQuiltCo Modern Table Runner, $280.15 $238.12

4. Hamlin Row Shop Happy Holidays Doormat, starting at $23 starting at $13.80

5. ArtbyDinaD Blue Swirls Acrylic Art, $140 $105

6. La Vie Sainte Oyster Salt and Pepper Dishes, $34.99 $29.74

7. PrintAndPawStudio Custom Pet Portrait, starting at $26.78 starting at $22.76

8. Itoitoitoitoito Tufted Throw Pillow Cases (set of 2), $251.97 $188.98

9. SINDstudio Ombre Pink Dinnerware Set, $127.50

10. Pedromealha Cactus Cuckoo Clock, $645.55

