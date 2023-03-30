15 Must-Buys From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

By March 30, 2023
Some things are just facts of life: The sky is blue, the beach is sandy, and, of course, Nordstrom sales are the crème de la crème of shopping events. And guess what? The Spring Sale is here, it's amazing, and it's running through April 9. Since very few things bring us more joy than finding the best deals on luxe decor, bathroom accessories, and kitchenware, we rounded up 15 must-shop items from the retailer's spring savings event. Here's the rundown.

Our Top 15 Home Picks From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

1. Greenpan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pans (set of 3), $149.99 $74.99

2. NAADAM Cashmere Throw Blanket, $295 $147.50

3. J.A. HENCKELS Four Star Self-Sharpening Knife Block & Knife Set, $769 $299

4. Misette Embroidered Napkins (set of 4), $160 $39.97

5. Sunnylife Lucite 2-in-1 Mini Chess & Checkers Travel Set, $150 $67.50

6. LSA Dapple Lantern/Vase, $90 $36

7. Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo, $38 $28.50

8. Material The Sauce Pot, $95 $38

9. Clr Shop Fiesta Throw Blanket, $139 $69.50

10. Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $290 $179.99

11. Nordstrom Texture Rib Bath Rug, $39 $15.60

12. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed, $148 $66.60

13. Staub 9-Inch Ceramic Covered Baker, $200 $99

14. Kux by Dar Proyectos Wavy Stone Candelabra, $150 $64.97

15. Phaidon Press 'Paul Smith' Book, $69.95 $31.48

