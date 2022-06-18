10 Unexpected Home and Lifestyle Brands to Shop at Nordstrom

Everyone loves Nordstrom, and now there are 10 more reasons to love this luxury department store. While recently browsing the inventory of one of our all-time favorite retailers, we noticed how many home and lifestyle brands are carried that we had no idea about. From Casper to Our Place, the catalog features loads of our most-shopped brands that we can now earn Nordstrom points for. Plus, it's a well-known fact that Nordstrom hosts the best sales, so now we can also get our favorite products for less, too. Loyal Nordy Club members, rejoice! Here are 10 secret brands Nordstrom carries.

One of our favorite ceramic cookware brands has made its way over to Nordies and we're surely not complaining. And trust us when we say, Caraway holds up to all the buzz it receives across social media.

Let's face it — a mattress is a big purchase. The good news? Now you can upgrade your sleep quarters and simultaneously score an influx of Nordstrom points.

MoMA is one of the best places to score eclectic home decor and design-inspired gifts. Now you can shop over 100 products at Nordstrom.

Everyone knows Our Place, but few people know you can find this beloved brand's bestsellers on Nordstrom. From the Always Pan that started it all to the Pride-themed mugs, Nordies has you covered.

Ever since Dusen Dusen expanded into home goods in 2015, we've been obsessed. It just doesn't get a whole lot better than those bold prints and fun colors. Shop towels, robes, and bedding that truly double as art.

Create the retro kitchen of your dreams with Smeg's swoon-worthy kitchenware and appliances.

Now you can get your favorite reusable water bottle at the same place you shop for your must-have clothing and accessories.

The Citizenry is one of our go-to spots for ethically crafted, effortlessly chic home decor. Now you can shop the retailer's quilts, duvet covers, sheets, and pillowcases at Nordstrom.

This Black-owned handblown glass brand creates some serious eye candy. It's our go-to spot for luxe, colorful glassware.

Barefoot Dreams makes the softest blankets in the world. The best part? You can sometimes score them on sale, especially at Nordstrom's Rack.