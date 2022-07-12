Our Place Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Bestsellers Right Now

By Pauline Lacsamana July 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

With all the competing Prime Day sales going on this week, Our Place's summer sale is one you don't want to miss. From now until July 19, you can score 20% off sitewide on all the brand's bestsellers, including the Always Pan, editor-favorite Drinking Glasses, and even the drool-worthy Selena Gomez collection.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Unfortunately, a few of the latest launches (the Cast Iron Always Pan, Ovenware, and Tangine) are excluded from the sale, but you can still save big on all the other colorful kitchen essentials Our Place has to offer.

Check out the best Our Place finds we're adding to our cart this week.

Advertisement

1. Our Place Always Pan, $145 $116

See More Photos

2. Our Place Perfect Pot, $165 $132

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Our Place Drinking Glasses (set of 4), $50 $40

See More Photos

4. Our Place Everyday Chef's Knife, $75 $60

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Our Place Hot Grips, $25 $20

See More Photos
Our Place Drinking Glasses
Is This Our Place Essential Worth the Hype?
by Pauline Lacsamana
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place Launched a New Cast Iron Always Pan
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy