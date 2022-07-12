Our Place Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Bestsellers Right Now

With all the competing Prime Day sales going on this week, Our Place's summer sale is one you don't want to miss. From now until July 19, you can score 20% off sitewide on all the brand's bestsellers, including the Always Pan, editor-favorite Drinking Glasses, and even the drool-worthy Selena Gomez collection.
Unfortunately, a few of the latest launches (the Cast Iron Always Pan, Ovenware, and Tangine) are excluded from the sale, but you can still save big on all the other colorful kitchen essentials Our Place has to offer.
Check out the best Our Place finds we're adding to our cart this week.