Our Place Launched a Collab With Selena Gomez — Get It While You Can

We consider Our Place one of the trendiest DTC cookware brands on the market, and thanks to its latest collab, it just got even better. Today, the brand kicked off its latest limited edition colorways with the help of pop star, actress, and amateur chef Selena Gomez.
The Our Place x Selena Gomez collection introduces exclusive and limited hues: Azul, an electric blue, and Rosa, a berry pink inspired by Selena's favorite bold lip colors (which makes us want to grab a matching shade of the viral Lip Soufflé in her fan fave Rare Beauty line too). Available in several bestselling Our Place products, from the Always Pan to the Perfect Pot, and a brand-new Dinner at Selena's Bundle that includes the Always Pan, Drinking Glasses, and Main Plates, it might be the brand's hottest release yet.
"I loved Selena's home cooking show Selena + Chef, and as I was watching it, it was clear she approaches cooking with the same curiosity and joy that infuses everything we do at Our Place," Shiza Shahid, founder of Our Place, says. "She felt like such a natural fit for our first partner. She has fun in the kitchen, doesn't take cooking too seriously, and genuinely wants to learn and share a meal with her friends and family."
But that's not all — 10% of the net proceeds from the Our Place x Selena Gomez partnership will go to the Rare Impact Fund, a nonprofit that's committed to reducing the stigma of mental illness and expanding mental health services.
As the brand's first-ever celebrity partnership, and it doesn't disappoint. Check out the collection below but shop fast because this is one collection that's bound to sell out.