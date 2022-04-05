Our Place Launched a New Cast Iron Always Pan

If you didn't think the Our Place Always Pan could get any better, think again. The brand gave the iconic cookware a cast iron makeover, but only for a limited time.

The Cast Iron Always Pan offers the same multifunctionality as the original, but is made with nontoxic heirloom-quality enameled cast iron. Not only can you use it to fry, grill, and roast, it's also oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and broiler-safe (without the lid) up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The new pan comes with a modular glass lid, beechwood spatula with a built-in spoon rest, and custom silicone hot grips. Available as a 1.9-quart pan in six stunning colorways — Steam, Spice, Char, Sage, Lavender, and Blue Salt — you can score this piece of cookware for $145.