Our Place Launched a New Cast Iron Always Pan

By Pauline Lacsamana April 5, 2022
If you didn't think the Our Place Always Pan could get any better, think again. The brand gave the iconic cookware a cast iron makeover, but only for a limited time.

The Cast Iron Always Pan offers the same multifunctionality as the original, but is made with nontoxic heirloom-quality enameled cast iron. Not only can you use it to fry, grill, and roast, it's also oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and broiler-safe (without the lid) up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The new pan comes with a modular glass lid, beechwood spatula with a built-in spoon rest, and custom silicone hot grips. Available as a 1.9-quart pan in six stunning colorways — Steam, Spice, Char, Sage, Lavender, and Blue Salt — you can score this piece of cookware for $145.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $145

