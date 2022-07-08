The Biggest Sales Rivaling Amazon Prime Day 2022

There's now even ​more​ to love about Prime Day. As Amazon celebrates its biggest holiday of the year — on July 12 and 13 — other brands are dropping their prices, too. Take advantage of these unbeatable discounts from Target, Urban Outfitters, Brooklinen, and so many more of our favorite retailers. Keep scrolling for the full rundown and make sure to note the sale dates, as some begin well before July 12 and continue for days after.

Competing Prime Day Sales

Furniture and Decor

54Kibo: Save 15% on home decor inspired by contemporary African design and get free shipping with code ​OSE15​ from July 1 to 14.

Albany Park: Take 12% off all sectionals with code ​GOBIG12​ from July 11 through 14.

Apt2B: Take 15-30% off everything during the Buy More, Save More event running through July 13.

Balsam Hill: Get a jump start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, garlands, wreaths, lights, and more through July 31.

BOXI by Semihandmade: Get 15% off all cabinet styles through July 12.

Chasing Paper: Shop the Quarterly Sale on July 13 and 14 for 20% off wallpaper, peel-and-stick flooring, and wall stickers.

EQ3: Get 15% off all furniture, decor, rugs, and lighting using code ​SUMMER15​ between July 11 and 15.

Kohl's: Save big during the Summer Cyber Deals event on July 12 and 13.

Nordstrom: Shop the highly-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale through July 31. Depending on your cardholder status, start saving as early as July 6.

Overstock: Shop the Red Tag Sale with up to 70% off thousands of items and free shipping.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Enjoy an additional 20% off designer sale items with code ​ACTFAST20​ from July 12 through 14.

Target: Shop Target Deal Days for up to 50% off tech, 40% off kitchen appliances, 50% off apparel, and so much more, between July 11 and 13.

Urban Outfitters: Score 40% off home products from July 11 to 18.

Vertagear: Take up to $150 off all gaming chairs between July 1 and 27.

Kitchen, Food, and Drink

Caraway: Score 10% off all cookware and bakeware with code ​​CLEAN10​ through July 12.

Chefstemp: Take 20% off the meat thermometer with code ​​CHEFSTEMP20OFF​ from July 4 to 15.

Gardyn: Get over $450 off the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 with a one-year membership when you use code ​SUMMER​ between July 11 and 24.

Our Place: Get 20% off sitewide from July 12 through 19. (Note: Bundles, the Cast Iron, Grill Press, and ovenware are excluded from this promotion.)

Recess: Take 20% off everything on July 12 and 13.

Mattresses and Bedding

Airweave: From July 11 through 18, score $200 off mattresses using code ​SUM200​.

Brooklinen: Enjoy 15% off sitewide on July 12 and 13. (Note: this offer excludes Bedroom Spaces and last-call items).

Brooklyn Bedding: Score 25% off sitewide with code ​​JULY25​ until July 12.

Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on mattresses and get free sheets and pillows until July 12.

Eucalypso Home: From July 7 through 20, take up to 15% off everything with code ​COOL​.

GhostBed: Save up to 40% on mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases, and more until July 14.

Marlow: Take 25% off if you purchase two or three pillows and 40% off if you purchase four pillows or more on July 12 and 13.

Mattress Firm: Starting on July 11, save up to 60% on top-selling products from Sealy, Serta, Sleepy's, and Beautyrest. Plus, receive an extra 25% off with code ​PRIMETIME​ during Prime Time After Hours: July 10, July 13, and July 17 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Molecule: Enjoy 50% off comforters, duvet covers, and shams, 40% off sheet sets and the All-Season Pillow, 33% off the Molecule Hybrid, and 20% off the Molecule 2 Airtec on July 12 and 13.

Nest Bedding: Take up to 20% off mattresses, bedding, and furniture through July 18.

Sijo: Get 20% off all bedding, pillows, and sleep accessories on July 12 and 13 with code ​PRIME22​.

Stearns & Foster: Take up to $400 off Stearns & Foster mattresses until July 12.

Sunday Citizen: Get up to 50% off during the End of Season Sale on July 12 and 13.

Lifestyle and Wellness

AeroGarden: Shop any Farm Garden for 30% off on July 12 and 13.

Birthdate Co.: Get 10% off during the Pre-Prime Sale from July 6 to 11, 20% off during the Prime Day Sale on July 12 and 13, and 10% off during the Post-Prime Sale from July 14 to 20.

Cratejoy: Enjoy 30% off your first shipment when you prepay for three or more shipments with code ​JOLLY30​ between July 11 and 17.

Huckberry: Take 30% off selects sports equipment and outdoor gear from July 11 through 14.

ISLE: Take up to 60% off stand-up paddle boards for all your summer adventures through July 31.

Solly Baby: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code ​PRIMEJULY20​ on July 12 and 13.

Squatty Potty: Use code ​PRIME22​ for 20% off the Simple Stool and Bamboo Stool on July 12 and 13.

Therabody: Get up to $300 off individual products and $500 off bundles between July 11 and 13.

Tushy: Score the TUSHY Stand & Squares for just $1 (originally $59) and enjoy up to 35% off all other bidet attachments and sustainable bathroom products.