Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is the Best Time to Buy These 5 Items

In case you missed it, Amazon announced that the Prime Early Access Sale is kicking off on Tuesday, October 11, and it might be the most epic sale of the season. But the big question is: What should you buy? Well, in what might be the best timing ever, the Prime Early Access Sale is Amazon's official jump-start to the holiday shopping season, and we got the inside scoop on exactly what to buy this time around.

"This pre-Black-Friday sale will feature Black-Friday-level discounts earlier than ever, with deals on tech, toys, Amazon-owned devices, and more," RetailMeNot's Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath says. "The main difference between this Prime Fall Deal Event and last year's pre-Black-Friday sale is that you need a Prime membership to access these deals."

With help from McGrath, here are the top categories to shop for during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

What to Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

1. Toys

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker See More Photos

With a push for the holidays, expect to see plenty of discounted toys during the sale. "Toys are a purchase you don't want to wait to buy at this time of year, so early sales are key opportunities to get the hottest toys of the season before they sell out," McGrath says. "If you see a toy marked down and it's on your list, we recommend adding it to your cart."

As for what specific toys to keep an eye out for, McGrath tells Hunker that the Magic Mixies were the "it toy of the 2021 season" and almost always sold out, so the new crystal ball version will most likely follow suit. Additionally, TV and movie characters — especially ‌_CoComelon_‌ and ‌_Jurassic World_‌ — are typically high on kids' wish lists, along with sensory toys, fidget toys, and "social emotional-intelligence toys."

"Parents are always looking for ways to help their kids navigate the world around them, so it's no surprise that toys and games that teach coping skills through play are trending," McGrath says.

2. Holiday Gifts

With the sale right before the holidays, you're going to want to stock up on discounted goods as early as possible, especially potential gifts.

‌"‌For the most part, we expect to see similar deals on top holiday gift purchases, like speakers, headphones, and TVs, during this pre-Black-Friday sale as we will see during Black Friday. If anything, we think the discount might be deeper during Black Friday," McGrath says. "However, on a similar note to toys, if there is a must-have item on your list, buy it during this sale and don't risk it running out of stock."

3. Gift Cards

A gift card can be the perfect present for picky shoppers. And with a major sale like the Prime Early Access Sale, you can potentially score some discounts on them.

"As long as you know you'll use the gift card or your giftee will use it, always act on a gift card deal. Even if a gift card you buy during this pre-Black-Friday sale ends up being discounted even deeper during Black Friday (which isn't likely), you still got free money from your purchase of the $30 gift card for $20 (for example)," McGrath says. "Plus, you can use these gift cards in your upcoming holiday shopping or outings, like going to the movies or a restaurant."

4. Home Decor and Kitchen Gadgets

As home decor lovers (and frequent Amazon shoppers), we're always keeping our eye on home-related discounts, and we're banking on massive deals on home categories during the sale.

While there are no discounts guaranteed, Amazon just released a new Home Gift Guide filled with all sorts of home decor, cookware, bedding, and more with similar items that have been discounted during past Prime Day events, McGrath says.

5. Home Appliances and Tech

On top of home decor, bedding, and cookware, McGrath suggests looking out for deals on home appliances and tech, especially any in-house brands, like iRobot robot vacuums.

"Amazon has a track record of slashing prices on its own smart home devices as well as on air fryers, pressure cookers, and countertop mixers during its sales events," McGrath tells Hunker.