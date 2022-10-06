Target Deal Days Is a Must for Early Holiday Shopping

October 6, 2022
Can you believe that the holiday shopping season has already begun? As one of the many amazing Black Friday-worthy sales events to come, Target Deal Days is back with its biggest sale yet. With over half a million early holiday deals and four times more offers than last year, it's definitely a sale you don't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know about Target Deal Days 2022.

What is Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days is a three-day, in-person and online sales event that slashes prices on thousands of items across every category. On top of steep discounts on everything from home and electronics to beauty and apparel, you don't need a membership or RedCard to shop the sale. But to save even more, you can sign up for Target Circle — Target's free loyalty program — so you can earn rewards with each purchase.

With the timing of the sale right before the holidays, Target is making it easy to shop the lowest prices of the season by extending its Holiday Price Match Guarantee through December 24. And if you happen to find a better deal after a shopping trip, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

When is Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days 2022 starts on Thursday, October 6 and runs until Saturday, October 8.

What will be on sale during Target Deal Days?

From holiday gift ideas to everyday essentials, you can find discounts on new arrivals, Apple products, Target-exclusive brands — including Good & Gather, heyday, Threshold, and A New Day — and more.

The Best Deals to Shop

1. Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $429.99 $299.99

2. Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven, $229.99 $99.99

3. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $189.99 $139.30

4. KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $399.99 $299.99

5. PowerXL 5-Quart Vortex Classic Air Fryer, $99.99 $44.99

6. eufy RoboVac G15 Gyro Navigation, $249.99 $139.99

7. Tineco PWRHero 11S Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 $149.99

8. Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker, Single-Serve, Coffee Pod, and 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, $199.99 $119.99

9. Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) With Charging Case, $129.99 $89.99

10. Threshold 300 Thread Count Ultra Soft Fitted Sheet (Queen), $25 $20

