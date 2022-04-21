The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Music on the Go

A portable Bluetooth speaker is a purchase that truly changes the game. These handy electronics are versatile, convenient, and can be shockingly affordable. And while the sound may not rival that of a home sounds system, with today's technology, it can get pretty darn close. The quality is so good, in fact, that many people use these portable devices instead of full sounds systems, especially in small homes and apartments. From high-end models to majorly affordable finds, here are the six best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today, all conveniently available on Amazon.

Video of the Day

Best Overall

People don't have enough good things to say about the JBL Flip. It really does have it all. It's waterproof, boasts 12 hours of playtime on one charge, and comes in a variety of both vibrant and neutral colors, including but not limited to: black, gray, bright red, and deep blue. The coolest part? This model includes the PartyBoost feature, which allows it to hook up with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for epic stereo sound.

Best Splurge

It's no surprise that Bose has created a top of the line Bluetooth speaker that's so worth the splurge. Between the 360-degree sound, 17-hour battery life, convenient handle, and waterproof shell, this speaker goes above and beyond. Plus, it has a built-in microphone to take calls and access your device's default voice assistant, and connects to any Amazon Alexa-enabled device for even more hands-free control.

Best Budget Buy

The price point of this exceptionally high-rated speaker is pretty jaw-dropping. It's sold in three different colors and has up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. And weighing in at less than half a pound, it couldn't be any easier to carry in your backpack on your latest adventures. Plus, it's rainproof, splash-proof, and dust-proof.

Best Aesthetically

It's not every day you find a speaker that looks just as good as it sounds. Wrapped in stunning, sustainable, solid bamboo, House of Marley's fan-favorite portable speaker has shockingly crisp and high-quality sound. It has eight hours of playtime, a built-in microphone, and is sold in both a mini and standard size.

Most Portable

JBL is back at it again with its teeny tiny Clip 3. Fitting in the palm of your hand, this ultra-portable device has an attached carabiner that easily hooks onto backpacks, belt loops, and more.

Best Retro Design

Tell me you're cool without telling me you're cool. This retro-inspired Marshall speaker says it all. Between its guitar-inspired carrying strap, iconic logo, and textured exterior, it features an old school look with state of the art sound. There's also a whopping 20+ hours of playtime, but if you're in a rush, you can get three hours of playtime in a mere 20 minutes of charging.