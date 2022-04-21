The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Music on the Go

By Erin Lassner April 21, 2022
A portable Bluetooth speaker is a purchase that truly changes the game. These handy electronics are versatile, convenient, and can be shockingly affordable. And while the sound may not rival that of a home sounds system, with today's technology, it can get pretty darn close. The quality is so good, in fact, that many people use these portable devices instead of full sounds systems, especially in small homes and apartments. From high-end models to majorly affordable finds, here are the six best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today, all conveniently available on Amazon.

Best Overall

The JBL Flip 6 is a no brainer. It's waterproof, dust-proof, easy to carry, and rings up at a great price for the quality. Plus, it's sold in a variety of shades and can be connected with other compatible JBL devices for even louder sound.

JBL Flip 6

$129.99

People don't have enough good things to say about the JBL Flip. It really does have it all. It's waterproof, boasts 12 hours of playtime on one charge, and comes in a variety of both vibrant and neutral colors, including but not limited to: black, gray, bright red, and deep blue. The coolest part? This model includes the PartyBoost feature, which allows it to hook up with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for epic stereo sound.

Best Splurge

If you're willing to invest in a top tier portable speaker, then Bose is an easy choice. The accompanying Bose Connect app makes it effortless to control music, unlock features, and access software updates. Plus, you can maximize your sound by pairing the device with another SoundLink speakers or other members of the Bose Smart Family.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$329.00

It's no surprise that Bose has created a top of the line Bluetooth speaker that's so worth the splurge. Between the 360-degree sound, 17-hour battery life, convenient handle, and waterproof shell, this speaker goes above and beyond. Plus, it has a built-in microphone to take calls and access your device's default voice assistant, and connects to any Amazon Alexa-enabled device for even more hands-free control.

Best Budget Buy

This speaker exemplifies getting a lot of bang for your buck. While inexpensive speakers often lack in quality, the sound on this OontZ product is exceptional. It's also water-resistant, lightweight, and very cool looking.

OontZ Angle Solo

$21.99

The price point of this exceptionally high-rated speaker is pretty jaw-dropping. It's sold in three different colors and has up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. And weighing in at less than half a pound, it couldn't be any easier to carry in your backpack on your latest adventures. Plus, it's rainproof, splash-proof, and dust-proof.

Best Aesthetically

Get the best of both worlds with House of Marley's stunning speaker with top-of-the-line sound quality. Select between two sizes — both of which are portable. This speaker will look just as good at a pool party as it will in your sleek, modern living room.

House of Marley Get Together Portable Speaker

$119.99+

It's not every day you find a speaker that looks just as good as it sounds. Wrapped in stunning, sustainable, solid bamboo, House of Marley's fan-favorite portable speaker has shockingly crisp and high-quality sound. It has eight hours of playtime, a built-in microphone, and is sold in both a mini and standard size.

Most Portable

It doesn't get much more convenient than the JBL Clip. The perfect option for hikers, bikers, and adventurers alike, this unique device is tiny and easily clips on to backpacks, belt loops, and the like. It's also ridiculously affordable and will make the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

JBL Clip 4

$49.95

JBL is back at it again with its teeny tiny Clip 3. Fitting in the palm of your hand, this ultra-portable device has an attached carabiner that easily hooks onto backpacks, belt loops, and more.

Best Retro Design

Prepare to be the hit of the party when you enter with this retro-inspired speaker from the iconic brand Marshall. It's available in both black and black with brass accents for a little extra flair. The speaker offers 20+ hours of playtime on a single charge and the sound quality is next level.

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$279.99

Tell me you're cool without telling me you're cool. This retro-inspired Marshall speaker says it all. Between its guitar-inspired carrying strap, iconic logo, and textured exterior, it features an old school look with state of the art sound. There's also a whopping 20+ hours of playtime, but if you're in a rush, you can get three hours of playtime in a mere 20 minutes of charging.

