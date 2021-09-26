How to Make the Most of a Small Open Plan Apartment

Who: Susannah Ayscue
Where: Bella Vista, Pennsylvania
How to get the 'gram: Being short on space most definitely doesn't have to mean short on style. This cozy, open-plan apartment is full of warmth and personality thanks to eclectic accents, like the oversized dreamcatcher, coupled with abundant textures and patterns. Opting for functional pieces with fun patterns, like throw pillows and rugs, is a great way to infuse your look with personality without encroaching on precious square footage.
Kelly is a full-time freelance writer, aspiring aerialist, and passionate interior design enthusiast. She's a regular contributor to design-centric publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and TexasLiving Magazine.