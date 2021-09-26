How to Make the Most of a Small Open Plan Apartment

By Kelly Weimert September 26, 2021
Boho open living room with small kitchen, oversized dreamcatcher, denim blue couch, wood bar cart with cupboards
credit: Stefan Suchanec for Rory Creative

In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Who:Susannah Ayscue

Where:​ Bella Vista, Pennsylvania

How to get the 'gram:​ Being short on space most definitely doesn't have to mean short on style. This cozy, open-plan apartment is full of warmth and personality thanks to eclectic accents, like the oversized dreamcatcher, coupled with abundant textures and patterns. Opting for functional pieces with fun patterns, like throw pillows and rugs, is a great way to infuse your look with personality without encroaching on precious square footage.

Shop the Room

Drawland Coffee Table
WAYFAIR

Drawland Coffee Table

$179.99

Threshold Woven Dobby Throw Pillow
TARGET

Threshold Woven Dobby Throw Pillow

$22.00

Lago Pillow
THE CITIZENRY

Lago Pillow

$165.00

Midcentury Bar Cabinet
WEST ELM

Midcentury Bar Cabinet

$899.00

Runner Benoit Oriental Gray Area Rug
WAYFAIR

Runner Benoit Oriental Gray Area Rug

$75.99+

Safavieh Brando Bar Stool
DECOR MARKET

Safavieh Brando Bar Stool

$259.00

Berthiaume 62.5'' Flared Arm Sofa
WAYFAIR

Berthiaume 62.5'' Flared Arm Sofa

$479.99

Oversized Dreamcatcher
BOHO DAISY STUDIO

Oversized Dreamcatcher

$190.00

