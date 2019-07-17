How to Create a Beautiful Home Office With Just a Few Square Feet

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated March 3, 2022
Minimal home office with blonde wood desk featuring metal hairpin legs, rolling beige swivel chair, floating wood shelves, and faux-fur white sheepskin rug
credit: KC Design Co

Who:Kim and Christian Cannizzaro, interior designers and founders of KC Design Co.

Where: ​New Jersey

How to get the look:​ This space proves that you don't need much in the way of square footage to create a stunning office space. The key is incorporating airy silhouettes, like this minimal desk with hairpin legs, to create an expansive feel, while making use of wall space to add function and form through attractive shelving and a select few decorative objects. Then, punctuate the look with some textural layers, such as this faux-fur rug, to add plenty of welcoming warmth.

Shop the Room

Grayson Lane Terracotta and Gold Modern Metal Vases (set of 2)
LOWE'S

Grayson Lane Terracotta and Gold Modern Metal Vases (set of 2)

$52.25

Threshold Real Wood Floating Shelf
TARGET

Threshold Real Wood Floating Shelf

$30.00+

Leevan Faux Fur Sheepskin Throw Rug (3-by-5)
AMAZON

Leevan Faux Fur Sheepskin Throw Rug (3-by-5)

$32.99

OFM Home Retro Writing Desk With Hairpin Legs
TARGET

OFM Home Retro Writing Desk With Hairpin Legs

$149.99

Susila Ottoman
ANTHROPOLOGIE

Susila Ottoman

$268.00

Modern Adjustable Desk Table Lamp
TARGET

Modern Adjustable Desk Table Lamp

$139.99

