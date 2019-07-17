How to Create a Beautiful Home Office With Just a Few Square Feet

​How to get the look:​ This space proves that you don't need much in the way of square footage to create a stunning office space. The key is incorporating airy silhouettes, like this minimal desk with hairpin legs, to create an expansive feel, while making use of wall space to add function and form through attractive shelving and a select few decorative objects. Then, punctuate the look with some textural layers, such as this faux-fur rug, to add plenty of welcoming warmth.