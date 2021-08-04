7 Beis Dupes and Travel Backpack Alternatives

For weekend getaways and more rugged adventures, using a backpack can be easier than a suitcase. But not all backpacks are created equal. Travel backpacks that unzip all the way around and open like a suitcase (also known as front-loading backpacks or panel loading backpacks) can be total game changers. These travel backpacks tend to be more spacious, making it easier to pack and leaving room for more clothes or travel essentials. Not to mention, they're more lightweight than your average carry-on.

If there's one travel backpack we've spotted all over social media, it's The Backpack from Beis. It has all the bells and whistles of our ideal travel backpack, but unfortunately, has been sold out for quite some time. And with over 1,000 five-star reviews, we're not surprised. If you can't wait for the next restock, we rounded up seven Beis backpack dupes and travel backpack alternatives to buy for your next trip, below.

The Go-Bag from Baboon to the Moon comes in three sizes for all of your travel needs. The Mini (which has a 32-liter capacity) can fit up to three days of clothes and is a TSA-approved personal item. It's made with waterproof shell materials, has multiple handles, and comes in 12 vibrant colors and prints.

Target's in-house brand Made By Design doesn't only have bedding, kitchen, and furniture. It has a collection of travel accessories, too. On top of packing cubes, neck pillows, and luggage, you can find a collection of travel backpacks in medium (35 liters) and large (45 liters). The travel backpack has adjustable straps, multiple interior pockets, and an outer compartment that can fit a 17-inch laptop.

The Cotopaxi Allpa Travel Pack is ideal for any trip, especially those going off the grid. For maximum comfort, the backpack has padded shoulder straps, a breathable mesh back panel, and a weight-distributing harness system to relieve back pain. The backpack has one large compartment on the right, two mesh compartments on the left, and a padded laptop and tablet sleeve with easy access. The Allpa Travel Pack also comes in a smaller size with a 28-liter capacity for an even more travel-friendly option.

The Monos Metro Backpack is a sleek option that comes in either nylon or vegan leather. It's perfect for daily use and travel, with an 18-liter capacity, water- and scratch-resistant exterior, multiple compartments, and a space for a 15-inch laptop. The Metro Backpack also has a trolley sleeve to secure it to your suitcase if you're using it as a personal item.

With a 28-liter capacity, the Bellroy Transit Backpack is compact and carry-on approved for most major airlines. In addition to its spacious interior and compression straps, the backpack is made with durable, water-resistant fabric and recycled materials. And for added comfort, the Bellroy Transit Backpack has padded shoulder straps and a contoured back panel.

This affordable travel backpack has a 38-liter capacity and is designed to fit in overhead compartments or under seats, with enough space to fit all of your vacation clothes and travel gear. If you want to get even more organized, you can fit at least three packing cubes in there, too.

The Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack is a lightweight option that has multiple compartments and pockets to store your travel documents and essentials. It has comfortable padded shoulder straps that can be removed, so you can use the backpack as a messenger bag with a single shoulder strap. And don't worry about bringing back a few souvenirs from your trip; the backpack has a full-expansion zipper that provides 10% more packing space.