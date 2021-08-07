The 8 Best Luggage Brands for All Your Travel Needs

Whether you're an occasional traveler or constantly racking up travel points, having the proper suitcase can make or break your vacation. You're going to want to make sure your luggage has enough room to house all of your travel essentials, is durable to last through all of your adventures, and is lightweight so it doesn't ruin a busy travel day. To help you find your perfect match, we rounded up eight of the best places to buy luggage, below.

July is an Australia-based luggage brand created with over 4,000 luggage brand reviews in mind. The brand has various hardshell options for carry-on and checked luggage, along with travel bags and accessories. You can also personalize your luggage with up to five characters, selecting the lettering, style, and location.

The July Carry-On is the brand's signature case, perfect for weekend getaways. It has 46L in volume, an external battery with USB-C, 20 handle heights, a hidden laundry bag, and so much more. Plus, it comes with a free Carry Me bag made with the brand's same hardshell material.

Roam is a fully customizable, DTC luggage brand created by Tumi founder Charlie Clifford and Tumi's former executive vice president Larry Lein. From the zippers to the wheels, you can choose between up to 11 colors to match your luggage to your personal style.

Roam's The Jaunt is a hard-side carry-on approved by all major U.S. airlines. With a 40-liter capacity and a dual compression board system, you can pack all of your travel essentials into this stylish and compact luggage.

Calpak is a travel goods brand with not only luggage and travel organizers and accessories but also bags and apparel. With multiple collections and styles, Calpak has no shortage of chic options to choose from.

The Calpak Hue Carry-On is a sleek piece of luggage made from a durable polycarbonate shell with a convenient front pocket that can fit a 15-inch laptop and overall 38-liter capacity. Inside, you can find an interior divider with pockets and compression straps to secure all of your belongings.

It's no secret that Target has practically everything you could possibly need, luggage included. And the options are endless, whether you're looking for a carry-on or checked luggage. Not to mention, they're budget-friendly, too, including picks from the retailer's premium luggage brand, Open Story.

The Made By Design Hard-side Carry-On Spinner Suitcase is a super affordable carry-on compared to other options on the market. It's lightweight, durable, and has expandable sides for a little extra room for any souvenirs you picked up on your trip.

Samsonite has both hard-side and soft-side luggage for any type of traveler. Whether you're taking a quick trip or extended vacation, the brand has an option for you. Additionally, Samsonite has even more travel gear, from laptop bags to cozy neck pillows.

The Samsonite Armage Spinner Carry-On is an award-winning piece of luggage with a built-in USB port and tapered wheel design for effortless steering. It's also made with puncture-resistant polyester nylon.

Monos has a collection of luggage and travel bag options, all designed to be minimalist and "timeless classics," according to the brand. Made with an Aerospace-grade German polycarbonate hard shell, each piece is lightweight and ready to accompany you on your next adventure.

The Monos Hybrid is a sleek carry-on made with both hard shell and aluminum for extra durability. This carry-on has a zipperless design with two latches and TSA-approved locks and antimicrobial interior fabric, and comes with a laundry bag, two shoe bags, and a vegan leather luggage tag.

Paravel is a sustainable travel brand with a lineup including carry-ons, checked luggage, tote bags, organizers, and more. With its products, the brand has upcycled over 2 million plastic water bottles and planted over 35,000 trees through Eden Reforestation Projects.

Paravel's Aviator Carry-On and packing cube set has everything you need to easily pack for your next trip. In the set, the Aviator Carry-On — made with a recycled polycarbonate exterior, aluminum handle, zippers, and lining — is paired perfectly with four packing cubes that have clear windows to see what's inside.

Tumi has cultivated a fan base for a reason. With long-lasting luggage and quite a few cult faves in its lineup, Tumi also offers backpacks, bags, accessories, and even fragrances. However, since Tumi is more of a luxury travel brand, the price points are on the higher end.

The Tumi Alpha 3 Continental Dual Access 4-Wheeled Carry-On is a soft-side carry-on with multiple interior and exterior compartments, a built-in USB port, a removable garment sleeve, and more.