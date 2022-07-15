The Best Amazon Luggage to Take on Your Next Vacation

We all know your luggage can make or break your vacation. That's why it's important to grab a suitcase that can hold your all your travel accessories, withstand heavy use, and stand out on the baggage claim belt. By looking at must-have features like TSA locks, strong spinner wheels, and what the outer material is made of, you can find a suitcase that makes travel a breeze.

We rounded up the best of the best — from softcase luggage to hardside expandable options — so you can pack up, board that plane, and jet off to paradise headache free. Check out the best luggage you can buy on Amazon.

Best Overall

This all-around soft case suitcase from Amazon is the piece of luggage that will work for a variety of trips. You get spinner wheels for smooth rolling, a 10-year warranty, and expandability for added capacity. Plus, you can't deny how sleek it is with its rose gold accents on the zippers. American Tourist brought it with this piece of softside upright luggage, and we know you're going to love traveling with it.

Best Hardshell

This hardshell suitcase looks like it has titanium strength and it holds up to its looks. It's rigorously tested and has a 10-year warranty from Samsonite. With scratch-resistant polycarbonate on the outside, your suitcase can look new even after that particularly rough connecting flight. On top of that, the oversized spinner wheels mean you can maneuver through the airport with ease. Add on the TSA lock and expandable capabilities, and this bag will be one you hold onto for years to come.

Best Softside

Softside luggage and travel bags are favored by some travelers because they're lighter to roll through crowded airports and easier to stretch when you do a little too much packing. This suitcase features front pockets, 360-degree spinner wheels, and scuff-resistant fabric. It expands when you need it to and has straps on the interior to make sure nothing falls out when you open it at your destination.

Best Carry-On

A hardcase suitcase that meets most domestic carry-on restrictions? Yes, please. Sometimes you don't want to deal with the hassle of checking in your luggage, so you need a suitcase that can easily board with you. This is especially true if you're only traveling for a long weekend. Samsonite offers a generous 10-year warranty as a mark of confidence in their craftsmanship, so you'll find a micro-diamond, scratch-resistant polycarbonate texture on the outside, side-mounted TSA locks, and oversized spinner wheels on this hardcase suitcase. Add on the expandable capabilities and you're looking at one of the best carry-on suitcases on Amazon.

Best Check-In

With the sky-high checked luggage prices these days, you want to make sure you're only traveling with the best luggage. This hardside suitcase has an ultra-strong polycarbonate hardshell, making it scratch resistant. And the PrecisionGlide system means you'll experience a buttery smooth roll with the self-aligning magnetic spinner wheels. Talk about high-tech. This TravelPro travel bag has built-in TSA locks, interior zippers, and a water-resistant front pocket to keep valuable documents safe. And for ease, you can grab this luxe hardside suitcase on Amazon.

Best for Kids

Kids love the feeling of a family vacation, so give them their own luggage to be a part of the party (and take some of the pressure off to fit everything in one big bag). This whimsical kids' carry-on luggage set is made of a polycarbonate blend, making it waterproof and scratch resistant. Its multi-directional spinner wheels allow your kids to move easily and freely around the airport. Plus, it's lightweight and small, meaning they can roll without feeling like it's unmanageable. It's the hardshell weekend bag that your kids will love to travel with.