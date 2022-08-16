The Best Backpacks on Amazon

Let's face it: Backpacks can make life way easier. Whether you're looking for a daypack for everyday use, a travel backpack for a weekend trip, or a laptop bag for work, there are plenty of options. By looking at features such as shoulder straps, pockets, size, and material, you can be sure to find a backpack that's comfortable and stylish for all of your carrying needs.

These Amazon backpacks take the cake for a variety of categories. This way, when it's time for you to find your new favorite backpack, you can make sure you get a bag that perfectly fits your lifestyle. These are the best backpacks you can find on Amazon.

Best Overall

Don't let the word 'student' fool you. This all-purpose backpack is ideal for a variety of carrying needs, regardless of whether you're headed to class or getting ready for a weekend getaway. This casual backpack has two spacious areas, padded shoulder straps, a variety of mini pockets, and a spot for your water bottle. This bag is definitely a go-to computer backpack, as its unisex design makes it perfect for all of your daypack needs. Grab it off of Amazon and take it on your next trip or to your favorite coworking cafe.

Best Budget

This travel backpack from Amazon has a distinct laptop compartment, keeping it protected from the other contents of your daypack. Plus, there is a USB charger in the backpack, allowing you to charge your phone while you're on the move. A luggage strap makes this travel backpack comfortable to carry and easy to attach to your suitcase when you're in the airport for hours. On top of that, the water-resistant polyester makes this bag durable, even when you're using it every day.

Best Travel

Frequent flyer? Even if you're an on-land traveler, you need this travel bag to ease the journey. This stylish laptop bag is water-resistant, spacious, unisex, and high-tech. And you can enjoy an in-backpack USB port to charge your phone and RFID pockets to keep your valuable data safe.

Best for Kids

Kids need a backpack for school that's comfortable and practical. This North Face daypack gets it right. This 17-liter backpack has ample storage and durability with water-resistant material and strong zippers that allow this daypack to be perfect for school or hiking. The pockets also comfortably hold lunch boxes, a water bottle, and notebooks, meaning this comfy piece can also ensure they're able to tote around everything they need.

Best for Laptops

This versatile, casual daypack gives you a specific compartment for both your laptop and tablet. And if that isn't already a tech lover's dream, exterior organization compartments make storing all of your cables a breeze. With contour-fitted shoulder straps, a deceptively large capacity, and a water-resistant exterior, you'll want to take this bag everywhere.

Best Lightweight

This JanSport backpack is lightweight, spacious, and durable, making it the ideal daypack for work, school, or travel. The ergonomic S-curve shoulder straps give you unparalleled comfort, while the trendy design makes this casual backpack a timeless accessory. And with a padded laptop compartment, you can absolutely turn this daypack from Amazon into your go-to travel backpack.

Best Mesh

Transparent and lightweight, this daypack has a surprisingly heavy-duty polyester mesh that can resist wear and tear. Put everything you need in this casual daypack, enjoy comfort with these double-padded shoulder straps, and take it wherever you need to go. This travel bag is also ideal for camping or traveling, as its material is ideal for outdoor sports.

Best Clear

Stylish and functional, this clear backpack contains a main pocket and a couple of side pockets for all of your storage needs. The dual zipper system keeps your items secure, while the high-quality PVC material is both on-trend and durable. Even though this casual daypack is lightweight, the reinforced padded straps make it super comfy for school, work, or outdoor sports.

Best Leather

Hello, sleek! This high-quality brown leather laptop backpack is an ideal gift for both men and women who need an on-the-go solution for their laptops and most precious accessories. The main compartment is incredibly spacious, while the mesh zippered pockets allow easy access to smaller items. This stylish piece makes for a great college backpack or travel backpack, specifically for business travel. Grab it off of Amazon and elevate your entire look.