Google Reveals the 5 Most Popular Backpack Styles for the 2022 School Year

By Erin Lassner August 9, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Back-to-school season is upon us and we're ready to start shopping. (Seriously though, why is picking out school supplies so much fun?) To help us get going, the team at Google provided the inside scoop on the hottest backpack styles and brands for the 2022 school year. So here you have it: the top trending backpacks, plus our 15 favorite buys that fit the bill.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Trending Backpack Styles

  1. Mesh backpack
  2. Clear backpack
  3. Black backpack
  4. Leather backpack
  5. Pink backpack

Most Searched Backpack Brands

  1. Jansport
  2. The North Face
  3. Sprayground
  4. Nike
  5. Osprey

Shop the most popular styles and brands below.

Mesh Backpacks

1. State Kane Double Pocket, $82.50

See More Photos

Everything State does is cool and this backpack is certainly no exception. We love the Kane because it has the mesh effect without being see-through. Plus, State bags last forever thanks to their top-tier quality.

Advertisement

2. Uspeclare Heavy Duty Semi-Transparent Mesh Backpack, $19.99

See More Photos

Select from four colors of this affordable pick from Amazon.

Advertisement

3. Nike Brasilia Mesh Backpack, $70

See More Photos

Nike is unsurprisingly trending, so a mesh Nike backpack hits both the targets: style and brand.

Advertisement

Clear Backpacks

1. Dickies All Clear Backpack, $35

See More Photos

We love a Dickies moment.

Advertisement

2. Mygreen Stadium Approved Backpack, $26.99

See More Photos

Choose from nine neon and neutral hues.

Advertisement

3. Nike Clear Brasilia Backpack, $55

See More Photos

This is the same style as the above Nike, just transparent instead of mesh.

Advertisement

Black Backpacks

1. Béis The Backpack, $78

See More Photos

Béis bags can be used for school one day and a weekend trip the next.

Advertisement

2. Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack, $48.99

See More Photos

Carhartt is practical, stylish, and incredibly high quality.

3. Osprey Heritage Simplex 16, $110

See More Photos

A sporty look need not be reserved for outdoor adventures.

Leather Backpacks

1. Madewell The Lorimer Backpack, $228

See More Photos

This worthwhile splurge comes in both brown and black Italian leather.

2. Sprayground Official Basquiat The Legend 1982 Backpack, $80

See More Photos

Opt for faux leather with this epic Basquiat-inspired backpack.

3. JanSport Right Pack, $64.99

See More Photos

Go for a leather accent with JanSport's signature suede bottom. This classic backpack will never go out of style.

Pink Backpacks

1. Fjällräven Re-Kånken, $89.95

See More Photos

This rosey pink has a vintage feel that we're really digging.

2. Day Owl The Backpack, $149

See More Photos

Minimalist, spacious, and sustainable.

3. The North Face Jester School Laptop Backpack, $69.95

See More Photos

The North Face's classic Jester just got updated with a padded laptop sleeve.

colorful sticky notes in notebook
The Post-It Note Now Looks Completely Different, and Might Be Starting a Trend
by Erin Lassner
dorm room wall hanging
The Most Enviable College Dorm Wall Decor to Score on Amazon
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy