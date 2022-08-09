Google Reveals the 5 Most Popular Backpack Styles for the 2022 School Year

Back-to-school season is upon us and we're ready to start shopping. (Seriously though, why is picking out school supplies so much fun?) To help us get going, the team at Google provided the inside scoop on the hottest backpack styles and brands for the 2022 school year. So here you have it: the top trending backpacks, plus our 15 favorite buys that fit the bill.

Trending Backpack Styles Mesh backpack Clear backpack Black backpack Leather backpack Pink backpack Most Searched Backpack Brands Jansport The North Face Sprayground Nike Osprey

Shop the most popular styles and brands below.

Mesh Backpacks

Everything State does is cool and this backpack is certainly no exception. We love the Kane because it has the mesh effect without being see-through. Plus, State bags last forever thanks to their top-tier quality.

Select from four colors of this affordable pick from Amazon.

Nike is unsurprisingly trending, so a mesh Nike backpack hits both the targets: style and brand.

Clear Backpacks

We love a Dickies moment.

Choose from nine neon and neutral hues.

This is the same style as the above Nike, just transparent instead of mesh.

Black Backpacks

Béis bags can be used for school one day and a weekend trip the next.

Carhartt is practical, stylish, and incredibly high quality.

A sporty look need not be reserved for outdoor adventures.

Leather Backpacks

This worthwhile splurge comes in both brown and black Italian leather.

Opt for faux leather with this epic Basquiat-inspired backpack.

Go for a leather accent with JanSport's signature suede bottom. This classic backpack will never go out of style.

Pink Backpacks

This rosey pink has a vintage feel that we're really digging.

Minimalist, spacious, and sustainable.

The North Face's classic Jester just got updated with a padded laptop sleeve.