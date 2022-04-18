7 Back-to-School Supplies That Are Actually Cute

Long gone are the days of boring, generic school supplies. Now, it's easier than ever to showcase your personal style through your academic accessories. If you're looking for a little back-to-school inspiration, we've rounded up some of our favorite school supplies that are seriously chic for students of all ages.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This notebook by Papier has some old-school academic vibes — the leather cover, the gold foil, the monogram — but it keeps things fresh with a cute bee motif. The leather comes in six different colors, while the foil comes in three.

Advertisement

We love the paper cutout-like print on this Kate Spade pencil case, which comes with the bonus of two pencils, a ruler, an eraser, and a pencil sharpener. Interested in a different pattern? You have five other choices, from polka dots to sunglasses and lipstick.

Advertisement

Make a statement with this gorgeous faux leather backpack with stitched detailing. It has a laptop pocket that can fit devices with 15-inch screens, a main compartment, and a front zippered pouch. There's a selection of classic neutral colors that are always available, plus special limited-edition colors — right now, there's a hot pink called Dragonfruit and a bright orange called Papaya.

Advertisement

Spruce up the inside of your locker with this gold and marble-inspired organizer and decorating kit. It comes with 11 pieces: a shelf, a mirror, a magnetic basket, a dry-erase board and marker, and six magnets. That's pretty much everything you need!

Advertisement

Who knew USB flash drives could actually be pretty? This one takes on a sculptural quality with a crystal base and a rose-gold head (although there's also a silver and a wood model if you'd prefer another color). The memory stick ranges in capacity from 8GB to 64GB.

Advertisement

Forget a brown paper bag — pack your lunch in this cute tote. The linen bag is machine washable, although the insulated interior has a removable lining for easy daily cleaning. It also comes with a removable strap if you'd like to carry it over your shoulder or cross-body.

Advertisement

The bright and colorful cover of this planner inspires us to stay on top of our to-do list! Each weekly spread has space for your lists and notes, plus a mini monthly calendar. Just note that this specific planner is for 2022 — keep an eye out for the 2023 edition.