8 Locker Accessories From Amazon to Make the Most of Your Small Storage Space

By Erin Lassner August 10, 2022
It's no secret we love back-to-school shopping, and locker decor and organizers definitely top the list. It's kind of like interior designing your own mini space. And just like home decor, locker accessories should be practical, good-looking, and budget-friendly. With this in mind, we rounded up the eight most essential items to up your locker game.

Best Locker Shelf

This sturdy, heavy-duty, adjustable locker shelf is a back-to-school no-brainer. Select from three colors: black, blue, and magenta. Plus, with its easy assembly, 40 pound weight limit, and sleek look, this is one of the best locker products on the market.

Amazon

Tools-for-School Locker Shelf Organizer

$19.97

Every locker needs a bonus shelf, and this one checks all the boxes. Its width is adjustable and the sturdy side magnets provide extra support. Looking to stack tons of heavy textbooks? Have no fear because this shelf can hold up to 40 pounds of weight.

Best Locker Magnets

Magnets are true locker essentials and these ones are the best of the best. Each powerful magnet holds up to 15 sheets of paper and has a sleek, modern aesthetic. Plus, the pack of 36 will ensure you always have enough.

Amazon

Leasen Brushed Nickel Magnets

$11.99

Whether they're holding up handwritten lists, homework assignments, or photos of your best pals, you can never seem to have enough magnets in your locker. And there's nothing worse than magnets that are weak or take up too much space. That's why these mini brushed nickel ones are the perfect addition to your decked-out school locker.

Best Magnetic Organizers

Pens, pencils, and highlighters are some of the most essential school supplies, and this magnetic organizer set will ensure you never lose them again. Plus, the strong magnets will allow you to store more supplies in your locker to avoid lugging them all around school.

Amazon

Vicnova Magnetic Pencil Holder

$15.99

Never lose a pen again when you score this three-piece metal storage set. The strong magnets will support any and all school supplies and the neutral mesh will match your existing locker decor.

Best Magnetic Whiteboard

Keep track of all your tasks with this small, lightweight dry erase board. It comes with six colorful markers that each have a magnetic eraser cap for easy storage.

Amazon

Kedudes Magnetic Dry Erase Board With 6 Markers

$15.99

Never forget a task with this dry erase board hanging on your locker wall. In addition to the 11-by-14-inch whiteboard, you'll receive six colored erasable markers, two magnetic clips, plus four adhesive magnets, and four pieces of double-sided tape for mounting.

Best Hanging Shelves

Keep your space ultra-organized with this adjustable school locker shelf from Amazon. It features sturdy shelves, mesh side pockets, strong steel hooks, and comes in a variety of both muted and bold colors.

Amazon

Abra 3 Shelf Hanging Locker Organizer

$34.99

Deck out your locker with this multi-purpose fabric organizer. Store everything from textbooks and binders to lunch boxes and gym clothes. Plus, you can select from a wide variety of two-tone and single-color shelves to match your locker's aesthetic.

Best Locker Accessories Kit

Create a perfectly coordinated locker with this practical and stylish 11-piece set. Plus, you're getting a whole lot of bang for your buck.

Amazon

U Brands Locker Organizer and Decorating Kit

$19.98

This affordable set of locker gear includes a shelf, mirror, magnetic cup, whiteboard, dry erase marker, and six magnets. Whether you love a coordinated look or simply want to buy everything in one go, this locker kit is a winner.

Best Magnetic File Holder

This multi-compartment magnetic organizer will come in clutch for any loose papers and miscelaneous school supplies. It's super durable and serves as a great way to maximize your locker space.

Amazon

Marbrasse Magnetic File Holder

$14.98

This magnetic file holder will help you keep all your papers and school supplies in order. It features four expandable storage compartments and a strong magnetic backing. We also love that it takes up very little space.

Best Magnetic Wallpaper

Give your locker a whole new look with this sturdy, magnetic wallpaper that's sold in a wide variety of designs. It's quick to install and will seemlessly lay over existing bolts, rivets, and dents on the locker's surface. Plus, the dimensions are compatible with most lockers, but the magnetic vinyl can be easily trimmed if needed.

Amazon

Appliance Art Deluxe School Locker Magnetic Wallpaper

$29.99

Instantly transform your locker with this durable, magnetic wallpaper that can be reused year after year. It's sold in a wide variety of colors and patterns and can hold other magnetic accessories on top.

