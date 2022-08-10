8 Locker Accessories From Amazon to Make the Most of Your Small Storage Space

It's no secret we love back-to-school shopping, and locker decor and organizers definitely top the list. It's kind of like interior designing your own mini space. And just like home decor, locker accessories should be practical, good-looking, and budget-friendly. With this in mind, we rounded up the eight most essential items to up your locker game.

Best Locker Shelf

Every locker needs a bonus shelf, and this one checks all the boxes. Its width is adjustable and the sturdy side magnets provide extra support. Looking to stack tons of heavy textbooks? Have no fear because this shelf can hold up to 40 pounds of weight.

Best Locker Magnets

Whether they're holding up handwritten lists, homework assignments, or photos of your best pals, you can never seem to have enough magnets in your locker. And there's nothing worse than magnets that are weak or take up too much space. That's why these mini brushed nickel ones are the perfect addition to your decked-out school locker.

Best Magnetic Organizers

Never lose a pen again when you score this three-piece metal storage set. The strong magnets will support any and all school supplies and the neutral mesh will match your existing locker decor.

Best Magnetic Whiteboard

Never forget a task with this dry erase board hanging on your locker wall. In addition to the 11-by-14-inch whiteboard, you'll receive six colored erasable markers, two magnetic clips, plus four adhesive magnets, and four pieces of double-sided tape for mounting.

Best Hanging Shelves

Deck out your locker with this multi-purpose fabric organizer. Store everything from textbooks and binders to lunch boxes and gym clothes. Plus, you can select from a wide variety of two-tone and single-color shelves to match your locker's aesthetic.

Best Locker Accessories Kit

This affordable set of locker gear includes a shelf, mirror, magnetic cup, whiteboard, dry erase marker, and six magnets. Whether you love a coordinated look or simply want to buy everything in one go, this locker kit is a winner.

Best Magnetic File Holder

This magnetic file holder will help you keep all your papers and school supplies in order. It features four expandable storage compartments and a strong magnetic backing. We also love that it takes up very little space.

Best Magnetic Wallpaper

Instantly transform your locker with this durable, magnetic wallpaper that can be reused year after year. It's sold in a wide variety of colors and patterns and can hold other magnetic accessories on top.