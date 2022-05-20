The 6 Best Lunch Boxes on Amazon for Adults

By Pauline Lacsamana May 20, 2022
Whether you're heading to the office or planning a picnic in the park, reusable lunch boxes are essential for taking your food on the go. Not only are they handy for meal prep, but they can also help you keep your food safe and chilled until lunchtime. From large-capacity insulated tote bags to bento boxes, here are the best lunch boxes on Amazon.

Best Overall Lunch Box

This affordable lunch box is perfect for everything from eating at the office to snacking on the beach. With a 15-liter capacity, it can store food, drinks, and more. Plus, it has an easy-to-clean, water resistant outer layer and a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap for extra portability.

AMAZON

Lifewit Large Lunch Bag

$19.99

Whether you want to keep your food warm or cold, storing your food has never been easier than with this large lunch box cooler from Amazon. It has a capacity of 15 liters, has a water resistant lining, and is easy to clean. It also has multiple side pockets for water bottles, napkins, and more, and a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap for multiple carrying options.

Best Budget Lunch Box

Keep your food safe in style with this lunch bag. Available in different patterns and colors, it’s the perfect way to take your food on the go.

AMAZON

Iknoe Insulated Lunch Bag

$8.99

We love a stylish and budget-friendly find, and this pick checks off both of those boxes. This insulated lunch bag is available in multiple patterns and colorways, so not only does it look good, but it can keep your food warm or cold for hours.

Best Small Lunch Box

This modern and sleek design has two insulated layers to keep your food warm or cold for hours on end. Plus, it comes in several colors and sizes.

AMAZON

Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

$44.95

Hydro Flask is best known for its water bottles, but the brand also has equally drool-worthy adult lunch boxes. With two layers of insulation, a modern design, and multiple sizes, this pick is just what you need for a quick snack and small meal.

Best Large Lunch Box

If you need a large-capacity lunch box, opt for this stylish pick. It has handles, a detachable strap, and comes in multiple, eye-catching colors.

AMAZON

Weitars Lunch Bag

$26.98

If you need a large lunch tote bag for travel, picnics, hiking, or the beach, this lunch box is a must. It has a minimal and design-forward look, along with a leak-proof lining and an anti-scratch outer layer.

Best Bento Lunch Box

Stick to the essentials and use a simple, modern bento box to take your food on the go.

AMAZON

Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box

$14.99

Perfect for meal prep, this modern bento lunch box is stackable, dishwasher safe, microwave safe, and comes with a plastic utensil set.

Most Stylish Lunch Box

We love a stylish alternative to any home essential and this is certainly one of them. Made from vegan leather with three layers of insulation, lunchtime has never looked better.

AMAZON

Goodies Lab Lunch Bag

$24.89

Want a lunch box that doesn't look like a lunch box? Try the Goodies Lab Lunch Bag. Available in sleek vegan leather, it looks like a purse but has an insulated lining to keep your food fresh.

