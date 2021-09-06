13 Stylish Lunch Boxes and Bags Perfect for Adults

Lunch boxes may take you back to the good old school days, but the truth is, we can all use something to safely carry our meals on the go. While there are plenty of options for kids, there are just as many stylish lunch boxes for beyond the classroom. Perfect for stashing away your leftovers, meal prep, and bringing your food to work, check out the best lunch boxes and bags for adults, below.

This Corkcicle lunch box is beyond chic. It has a food-safe lining and adjustable loop to carry your water bottle in style.

Affordable and functional, this lunch bag is a steal. It can keep your food warm or cold for hours, is waterproof, and is super easy to clean.

Is this a lunch box or a purse? Honestly, you can use it as either. This handmade beauty has an acrylic handle and magnetic clasp to keep your lunch safe and sound. It also comes in a shoulder bag version.

Organic yogurt maker Stonyfield came out with a collection of lunch boxes made for adults, appropriately called "breakboxes." These kits come with all sorts of treats that encourage people to take a break with snacks, a candle, face rollers, and more. Plus, from now through October 23, 100% of the purchase price will be donated to No Kid Hungry, an organization that aims to end childhood hunger in the United States.

A lunch bag like this will make you want to pack your lunch every day. It's made from vegan leather and is insulated, so not only does it look amazing, but it also keeps your food nice and chilled, too.

Fit lunches both big and small in this adjustable, soft, and durable roll-top lunch bag.

Made from water-resistant fabric and thick thermal insulation, you can count on this lunch bag to keep your food fresh for hours. It has three carrying options and comes in both fun patterns and solid styles.

This lightweight lunch bag from Calpak has a drawstring top and water-resistant lining for easy cleaning. Not to mention, it has tons of extra pockets.

This sustainable lunch sack from Target is made from recycled materials, like plastic bottles, and has an antimicrobial, leak-resistant liner.

Made from the trusty bag brand Herschel, you can't go wrong with this minimalist design. It also has a leak-proof liner and is made from recycled fabric.

The Fit & Fresh lunch box has stylish vegan leather accents and also comes with six reusable food containers.

Make a statement with these bold neon lunch boxes from Kipling.

This modern, simple lunch box has two layers of insulation for added durability and to keep your food nice and cold all day. And if you're looking for something more spacious, the same style is offered in a larger size.