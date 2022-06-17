The Best Coolers From Amazon to Keep Cool All Season Long

Whether you're an avid camper or you're just looking to crack a cold beer by the pool, a portable cooler is a worthwhile investment. From cooler backpacks and personal coolers to rolling versions that will hold up to 100 cans, there's a model for every need. Keep scrolling for our top five picks that will make every day feel like summer vacation.

Best Cooler With Shoulder Strap

Comfortably carry your favorite snacks and drinks, and look cool doing it. This portable cooler comes in four sizes and seven color schemes. It keeps ice for up to three days and flips open with a zipperless lid for easy access to the snack stash.

Best Personal Cooler

Why carry a massive cooler when you don't have to? Ideal for packed lunches, beachside drinks for two, and picnics in the park, this reliable Coleman product holds six cans and rings up at a very affordable price point.

Best Cooler Backpack

Always on the go? Meet your match. This insulated, leak-proof backpack holds at least 28 cans, features multiple pockets to organize utensils and more, and has an incredibly sleek look. Seriously, it could be worn solely for style purposes.

Best Wheeled Cooler

This cooler from Coleman has it all. The extra wall insulation keeps ice frozen for up to five days in temperatures as high as 90 degrees. Plus, it holds up to 95 cans and has wheels that will effortlessly roll over any terrain.

Best Splurge

A cooler roundup simply wouldn't be complete without a YETI. This virtually indestructible product is the perfect companion for your most rugged adventures. And between the variety of colors, styles, and sizes, it's no surprise the brand has a serious cult-like following.