10 Small Coolers That Are Perfect for Every Adventure

By Erin Lassner July 14, 2022
Not every adventure calls for lugging around a massive cooler. In fact, most don't. Whether you're headed out for a beach day, picnic, or camping trip, it's ultra-convenient to have a compact cooler on hand. Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack, these cold companions are a purchase you'll never regret. From '70s-inspired hard coolers to collapsible cooler bags, here are our 10 favorite models that are equal parts practical and stylish.

The Best Small Hard Coolers

1. Igloo Retro Little Playmate 7-Quart Cooler, $34.99

Igloo's iconic Playmate just got a retro upgrade. The 14 color combinations pay homage to the various Playmate editions released since 1971. The 7-quart model holds up to nine cans.

2. Stanley Adventure 7-Quart Easy Carry Lunch Cooler, $50

Keep contents cold for 27 hours with this petite, portable cooler from Stanley. It even includes a nifty bungee system to secure your water bottle to the lid for easy access.

3. Coleman 9-Quart Portable Hard Cooler, $19.99

Keep it affordable with this bestselling Coleman cooler. It comes in three classic colors and will keep your six pack cold all day.

4. Igloo Tag Along Too 11-Quart Cooler, $59.99

This cube cooler blends style and practicality. Its MaxCold insulation provides up to two days of ice retention, and the handy adjustable shoulder strap makes it super easy to transport. Plus, the color combinations are downright adorable.

5. Camp-Zero 10 Cooler, $119

If you're planning on really roughing it, this is the cooler for you. It's bear-proof, virtually indestructible, and features a five-year warranty. This model holds up to 12 cans.

The Best Small Soft Coolers

1. Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler, $200

While there are very few certainties in life, it's basically a fact that a Yeti cooler is always a good investment. This size fits eight cans, but you can opt for the Hopper Flip 12 or Hopper Flip 18 for extra space.

2. Business & Pleasure The Premium Cooler Bag, $79

Undeniably trendy, this cooler bag from Business & Pleasure is your perfect beach day companion. Sold in 16 color varieties, this product is so stylish that it's honestly hard to believe it's a cooler.

3. RTIC 12 Can Soft Pack Cooler, $89.99

Keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours with this ultra-durable, leakproof RTIC cooler. The coolest part? It floats so you can bring it into a river and crack a cold one — a dream.

4. L.L. Bean Softpack Picnic Cooler, $59

Store 12 to 15 cans in this picnic-size cooler by L.L. Bean. The five exterior pockets make for easy organization, and the lightweight yet durable nature makes it perfect for any adventure.

5. REI Co-Op Cool Haul 12 Soft Cooler, $99.95

Crafted from recycled materials, this multipurpose cooler will keep 12 cans chilled below 40°F for up to 65 hours. The attached bottle opener just makes it all the more convenient.

