The Best Beach Chairs Under $100

Summer has arrived. It's time to lean back and soak up the sun in an affordable (but still very cute) beach chair. Want a beach chair with a canopy? We found it, or rather three of the best beach chairs with canopies under $100. How about a zero gravity beach chair? Scroll to the end for our magenta pink, zero-gravity pick. Here are our favorite beach chairs under $100.

Advertisement

​Best Beach Chair for Storage:​ ONIVA a Picnic Time Brand Portable Folding Sports Chair, $87.99

Amazon reviewers loved the stow-away pockets on this Picnic Time Brand Beach chair. In fact, one reviewer says the pockets even eliminated their beach bag and stored their tablet, water, and snacks directly in the chair's pockets before heading out. It's lightweight, can hold up to 300 pounds, and even includes an insulated beverage pouch.

Let's face it: Not all of us are nimble and agile — getting out (or into) a low chair can look a lot like a brief game of charades. Sometimes all we need is a tall chair, even at the beach when most folks are lounging. Bonus: This director's-style chair also has a 12-can cooler — store a six-pack or a few bottles and head out to the beach to have a cold one as the sun sets.

​Best Beach Chair To Feel Like A Mediterranean Vacation​: Telescope Folding Beach Chair, $89

Do you know why stripes are closely associated with all things nautical? Once upon a time, striped Breton shirts were the official uniform of the French navy. The bold stripes made finding sailors who fell overboard easier. Now stripes are our favorite beach chair pattern to make us feel like we're holiday-ing on the French Riviera.

Advertisement

​Best Eco-Friendly Beach Chai​r: Burke Decor Eco Beach Chair, $70

On Wednesdays, we only take pink chairs to the beach. The low profile design makes spreading out easy and foam grips make getting up comfortable.

​Best Chair for Tanning:​ Sun Squad Sand Lounger, $29

Target reviewers mention that this chair can be difficult to open and close, but those who figured out how to engage the locking mechanism said this beach chair is a real steal for anyone who loves lying flat on the sand. A helpful reviewer explained you have to push it completely flat and then adjust. To unlock the lounger, bring the seat towards you, then readjust. We're taking your word for it, helpful Target reviewer, but it sounds simple enough.

​Best Backpack Lounger​: Rio Beach Portable Folding Backpack Beach Lounge, $82.44

This lounge chair is all '80s, minus the sweaty plastic. Amazon reviewers said they loved feeling the breeze drift through the fabric. It also conveniently packs up into a wearable backpack for easy transport.

Advertisement

​Best Vintage Style Beach​: Folding Beach Chair Fabric and Wooden Frame Red, $99.98

Vintage wood beach chairs embody romance — add in the red canvas that screams ​Baywatch​ and we are swooning!

Two sticks and a piece of cloth: you can't get more minimalist than that. Fun fact: This lounger is made in France from local pinewood. We'll be honest, we're not quite sure how this works, but we know it's a top-rated option for minimalists. (Plus, it's machine-washable.)

​Best Blow-Up Beach Lounger​: STEPIN Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa with Sunshade, $37.99

Did we say beach lounger? We meant to say inflatable beach couch. Lay all the way back and scroll through TikTok without the sun in your face.

​Best Beach Chair For Readers​: Amazon GoSports AirWedge Inflatable Beach Chair, $19.99

Advertisement

The best beach reads of this year are waiting for you to get this air wedge pillow and take it to the sand. This beach chair is very portable and comes in a two-pack for great value. An Amazon reviewer says she even uses this for long soaks in the bathtub. The attached tarp ingeniously keeps the pillow from bobbing out of place.

​Best Zero-Gravity Beach Chair​: Walmart Geniqua 2 PC Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, $94.95

According to a Walmart reviewer, this chair was a smashing success with her 93-year old mother-in-law. However, if raving 93-year-olds haven't made this a convincing buy, it does come in a two-pack (for less than $100).

​Best Privacy Canopy Beach Chair​: Amazon BrylaneHome Camp Chair with Canopy Shade, $73.23

Do you prefer a little privacy while taking a break from the sun? Zip up the adjustable windows. Would you rather feel the ocean breeze? Unzip the windows of this beach chair's canopy. (Aren't options the best?)

​Best Shaded Recliner Chair​: Sport-Brella Portable Recliner Chair, $59.99

There's nothing about this chair that won't get the job done. With the Sport-Brella you can recline, protect your skin, keep your drinks cool, and put your feet up.