There's nothing quite like the feeling of an ocean breeze hitting your face on a beach trip. All you need is a beach chair, beach towel, good book, cool drinks, and, most importantly, a beach umbrella to protect you from the sun. By looking at factors like UV ratings, windproof capabilities, shade radius, easy setup, and style, you can find the perfect one that fits all of your backyard or beach needs.

But buying an umbrella is so much more than finding a functional beach accessory to tote around. It's also a statement and a more stylish alternative to a beach tent or beach canopy. That's why we rounded up the best beach umbrellas on Amazon in a variety of styles and shapes, so you can find your go-to this beach season.

Best Tropical

This beach umbrella not only keeps you shaded and protected from both the sun and strong winds, but it can instantly transport you to a tropical destination. Adjust the tilt for your perfect angle and find your ideal level of shade. The heavy-duty frame provides a sturdy structure, leaving you confident that your umbrella isn't going anywhere. It also folds up quickly and goes with you. This way, you can spend less time setting it up and more time drinking a colada in the shade.

Best Art Deco

Fun in the sun takes on a whole new meaning. This beach umbrella will give you style and function during your next beach trip. With light, but sturdy fabric, you can ensure you're getting that UPF protection with perfect shade-creating tilt mechanisms. The aluminum pole makes standing it up in the sand easy while the carry bag puts this one firmly in the "perfect portable beach umbrella category." And you can't deny the fun art deco design that makes you an icon in the sand. Whether you put this umbrella in your backyard or on the beach, you're in for a fun, comfortable, and stylish summer.

Best Minimalist

Love classic umbrella vibes? This portable beach umbrella has you covered. With high-density polyester, you can keep water out and protect yourself from strong UV rays. With an air vent, you can ensure your umbrella stays stable, even on windy beach days. Plus, the adjustable tilt allows you to always get this beach umbrella at the perfect angle for optimum shade. When the day is done, break it down in minutes and put it in the provided carry bag.

Best Boho

This fringe, boho umbrella is perfect for any beach trip. It's lightweight and easy to move, making it the ultimate portable accessory. With a UPF 50+ rating, you can feel confident that this umbrella is protecting you with lots of shade. And the marine-grade aluminum hinge locks your tilt in place for all-day comfort.

Best Vintage-Inspired

Why buy a regular umbrella, when you can have one that matches your vintage style? With 100% UV sun protection (talk about shade) and fun fringe design, you're combining fashion and function beautifully. Sturdy sand anchors let you feel confident that your outdoor beach or backyard umbrella isn't going anywhere. And with a denim carry bag, you can take this lightweight piece wherever you need it. In style, of course.

Best Traditional

Looking for that festive, traditional umbrella to take to the beach? Look no further. This fashionable piece has a sturdy frame and unparalleled stability with a high-quality sand anchor. You also get top-notch UPF 50+ sun protection along with the perfect amount of custom shade. And with an adjustable tilt, you can maximize your coverage during sunny hours. When it comes time to take this beach umbrella home, you can break it down into multiple pieces, put it in the carry bag, and easily transport it home.