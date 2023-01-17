12 Sturdy and Stylish Outdoor Blankets for Every Adventure

Whether you're a frequent beach-goer, picnic planner, or camping enthusiast, having a dependable outdoor blanket to accompany you is a necessity. From encountering wind to dealing with unexpected rain, you'll want to find one that's well equipped for any weather changes and can keep you warm and cozy all day or all night long. Plus, having an option that's lightweight and easy to carry is ideal, especially when it's accompanying you on longer hikes and trails.

While there are plenty of options from which to choose, we've gathered a list of our personal favorites, ranging in size, material, and aesthetic. From picks that are waterproof and machine washable to ones that are designed as totes and stuff sacks, read on to find the perfect outdoor blanket for all of your fun adventures.

The Best Outdoor Blankets

This Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket is both weather-resistant and beautifully designed with artwork of Joshua Tree (and there are tons of other national parks available in the series). With every purchase, Rumpl gives back to the National Park Foundation. The blanket is machine washable and made of recycled plastic bottles, and it includes a stuff sack. You can even wear it as a cape.

Conveniently designed to be carried as a tote, the Pottery Barn Outdoor Blanket is a great pick if you love having picnics. It's made from polyester fleece with a water-resistant underside. When folded as a tote, it features a security pocket to keep all your important belongings safe and sound.

The Pendleton Roll-Up Wool Blanket, available on Amazon, is made of 100% wool with a nylon back. Because of its design, it's easy to carry and conveniently rolls up with a handle that's already built in. It's good to note that this option requires dry cleaning.

At its budget-friendly price point, the Sierra Designs Camp Quilt is a great option that's less expensive than most other models but still sturdy and reliable. It's ideal for camping and is made with a polyester shell for warmth. Plus, it includes a five-year warranty.

If you're looking for a blanket that has both luxury and warmth, this option is definitely one to consider. Made of high-pile sherpa fleece, the Leisure Co Sherpa Camping Blanket is both waterproof and windproof. Because it weighs just 2 pounds, it's super versatile and can be easily used as a stadium blanket or backpacking blanket.

This option is great for seeking warmth when hiking through trails or camping but is also just incredibly gorgeous to look at. Made of pure virgin wool and cotton, this Pendleton number is sturdy and can handle the unexpected temperatures of the outdoors. It's also available in a queen or twin size and is dry-clean only.

Ideal for beach enthusiasts, the Threshold Jacquard Beach Blanket is made with a design-forward buckle strap that makes it easy to carry. This pick is also machine washable and is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it's free of harmful substances. It even has a hole in the middle to place your umbrella.

For its price, the Scuddles Extra Large Picnic and Outdoor Blanket is a great value. At 61 by 77 inches, it's able to seat as many as four people. It's also portable, has a waterproof backing, and has a soft acrylic feel with a foam layer for padded support. Additionally, the blanket is sand-resistant, making it perfect for the beach.

This Oceas blanket has a waterproof backing that's coated with polyurethane, making it durable and sturdy. It's also comfortably designed with polyester fleece, can seat up to three people, and is packable in an accompanying portable bag. Plus, it has a free one-year replacement warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Super cozy and made to last, this blanket is ideal for those looking to add extra warmth to their outdoor activities. Because of its material, this throw is moisture-wicking, regulates temperature, and won't easily accumulate mildew or mold. It's also breathable and undeniably cool-looking.

If you're looking for a quilted option, this Brawntide Outdoor Waterproof Blanket would be a great fit. Made with a polyurethane coating and polar fleece, this option is waterproof, sandproof, and windproof. It's extra thick but still lightweight, and the included stuff sack features a convenient zipper pocket.

With an adorable and whimsical design, this Wandering Folk Forest Picnic Blanket is a beautiful and carefully crafted pick. Made of cotton canvas, it has a unique hand-illustrated print and a water-resistant base. Each purchase contributes to Rainforest Rescue, an organization dedicated to the preservation of these forests.