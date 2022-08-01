When decorating your outdoor space, the right outdoor lighting can totally set the mood. With outdoor lanterns, in particular, you can create a serene and cozy environment and turn your backyard into an oasis.

But to create the perfect ambiance, you need the right outdoor lanterns. Nowadays, you can get solar power lighting, candlelight lookalikes, warm-colored bulbs, flickering flame ambiances, and LED lanterns. Needless to say, there is no shortage of choices. We went through Amazon and picked out our favorite outdoor lanterns so you can create the exact patio you'll want to spend time on this year. Check out the best outdoor lanterns on Amazon below.

Best Solar

Live in a sunny place? Save the Earth (and your electric bill) by opting for these solar-powered outdoor lanterns. With high charging efficiency and double the battery capacity, you can charge for six hours and use them for 10. They emit a warm, soothing light, making this solar lantern one that can definitely set the mood on your outdoor patio. And with the flameless candle aesthetic, you can enjoy this flickering flame all night long.

Best Minimalist

Sleek, minimal, and modern. This solar lantern contains a flameless candle, giving you warm and fuzzy vibes safely on your outdoor patio. The amber bulb looks just like a real candle, making this outdoor lighting soft, soothing, and dreamy. And since it's also a solar lantern, so you can expect up to eight hours of rechargeable power each night.

Best Rustic

If you're going for the rustic or farmhouse look, this lantern has to be the go-to for your patio. With premium pine wood, a distressed treatment, a metal top, and a brass latch, you can beautifully mimic this design style with this Amazon pick for outdoor lighting. No doubt, it creates a cozy ambiance with its decorative lighting that every patio garden guest will appreciate. And if it gets too cold, this night light can be used indoors on a tabletop, making it an ultra-versatile piece of home decor.

Best Value

These unique, decorative solar lanterns from Amazon have a retro vibe and a price tag that we love. Spruce up your outdoor patio with a flower and star shade, creating an undeniably cozy ambiance. They're 100% powered by the sun, making them rechargeable and with an auto-turn-on feature, depending on the amount of daylight. They're also weather-resistant and durable, so you can rest assured knowing your outdoor lighting will be providing candlelight-level beauty for a while.

Best LED Style

LED light lanterns let you have a candlelight-level ambiance with a modern twist that makes your outdoor lighting super easy to use. The Kin lamp resembles a Japanese lantern to give your space a calm, warm white hue. It's also rechargeable and portable, meaning all you have to do is plug it for a bit, then this long-lasting, battery-powered piece of home decor is good to go for a while. No wonder LED light lanterns are the future, this one from Amazon has bulbs that last 10,000 hours all while emitting ultra-calm warm white light.

Best Decorative

Boring outdoor lanterns, step aside! These retro solar-powered lanterns create a fun and relaxing ambiance on any outdoor patio. With whimsical patterns, you can enjoy playful shapes from this night light all over your backyard. And this solar lantern switches 'on' automatically when the sun goes down, making it easy to bask in all night. Use it as a hanging solar light or put it on your tabletop. No matter how you use this garden decor from Amazon, it is sure to be a hit on your outdoor patio.