11 Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights You Need to See

There's no doubt that outdoor lighting can completely transform your space. But if there's one light feature you should invest in, it's solar powered string lights. While you can get plug-in outdoor string lights, solar powered options can elevate your backyard and save you money on your electricity bill. Whether you're going for a dreamy look with fairy lights or something extra cheery for the holidays, here are 11 solar powered outdoor string lights to keep your outdoor space looking bright and inviting after the sun goes down.

1. Globe Solar String Lights

Glam up your outdoor space with decorative globe LED string lights. Globe lights are a classic string light design that will make your backyard look like a chic bistro.

These globe string lights by Brightech can cover 27 feet of space, more than enough to add to your outdoor patio or pergola. Soaking up the sun's rays with its solar panel, it can light up your yard for up to six hours with a full charge.

2. Christmas Tree Solar String Lights

Forget stressing about setting up your holiday decorations near an outlet. Easily amp up your outdoor decor with solar Christmas tree string lights. The Yiqu 72-foot Outdoor LED Solar String Christmas Tree Lights is waterproof, has eight light modes, and has green wiring to blend in with your tree.

3. Fairy Solar String Lights

Turn your backyard into a magical oasis with fairy lights. This outdoor solar string light design offers a warm glow perfect for using all year round or for special occasions. The Brightown Outdoor Solar Fairy String Lights are equipped with 33 feet of 100 LED lights and eight light modes for different types of ambient lighting. These string lights were designed to withstand tough weather and provide up to ten hours of solar lighting.

4. Edison Solar String Lights

Swap out more traditional solar powered string lights and get the vintage-inspired look with Edison-style LED bulbs. The solar Edison string lights by Luminites give off a warm white light that automatically turns on at night. You can switch between two lighting modes (steady or flashing) and enjoy up to eight hours of light. The set also includes mounting stakes and clips for multiple hanging options.

5. Rope Solar String Lights

Create sleek, modern lines with solar rope string lights. With built-in LED lights, you can wrap them around posts or line them along a dark pathway. This option from Wayfair has eight lighting modes — combination, waves, sequential, slow glow, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle, and steady on — with 100 LED lights to decorate your outdoor space.

6. Multicolor Solar String Lights

Ditch your average warm or cool string lights and opt for a multicolor option like the Brightown Multicolor Solar String Outdoor Lights. Covering 35.6 feet, these waterproof, crystal globe string lights have eight lighting modes and are sure to brighten up your next outdoor gathering.

7. Lantern Solar String Lights

Create a sophisticated backyard look with lantern solar string lights. These sea-blue globe lanterns from Pottery Barn are handmade with weather-resistant nylon and designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Looking for a more versatile option? Try West Elm's Soji Solar String Lights in white for a warm glow.

8. Star Solar String Lights

Deck out your Christmas tree during the holidays or take backyard star-gazing to the next level with star-shaped solar string lights. This 40-foot option from Amazon has 100 LED lights, is waterproof, and is sure to make your outdoor space sparkle.

9. Metal Lantern Solar String Lights

Want the ultimate boho outdoor space? These metal lantern solar string lights will do the trick. Shining for up to 12 hours, these string lights add a soft glow with a star-cut pattern for a dreamy look.

10. Flower Solar String Lights

Let cherry blossoms illuminate your backyard with flower-light decorations. These solar string lights from Amazon are waterproof, have eight different light settings, and come in multicolor, pink, or purple.

11. Brass Socket Solar String Lights

Chic outdoor lighting is as simple as switching to sleek metal sockets, like this brass indoor/outdoor option from Pottery Barn. Made with WeatherTite, commercial grade black cables, these elegant string lights are ready for any tough outdoor weather.