12 Outdoor String Lights for Your Yard

When creating an outdoor living area, string lights are like the icing on the cake — they're the decorative final touch that brings everything together. And options abound: you'll find many renditions of Edison-style glass bulbs, along with bohemian lanterns and bulbs that take advantage of festive shapes and colors. It all depends on what type of backyard or patio look you're trying to achieve. Check out these options below to find your perfect match.

Advertisement

Classic Edison bulbs on this string of lights will cast a warm glow on a romantic dinner party.

At first, a string of lanterns might not seem like the most practical outdoor lighting option, but guess what? These lovely lights are weather-resistant.

Add a little pop of color to your backyard with these sweet, colorful orbs.

These mini lights will spice up your space with holiday cheer all year round.

Advertisement

These LED string lights feature clear bulbs adorned with copper wiring. The result? Delicate light cast on your outdoor space.

Add an extra industrial touch to poolsides, rustic barns, or eating areas.

Set the party mood with these fruity and fun string lights. They'll instantly make you want to pump up the tunes and sip a cold beverage.

Restoration Hardware's classic globe-shaped, Edison-style lights are a great choice if you're looking for something traditional. To make your design a bit more dynamic, try mixing up light bulb sizes (they come in small and large).

Advertisement

The LED bulbs enclosed by metal caging simply scream industrial-chic style.

Create the perfect boho ambience. These lantern lights bring something a bit more festive and unexpected, with a variety of options like orange, silver, red, and even multicolor.

Keep it clean with these sleek white lights, accented by either a brass or dark bronze finish.

Make summer last forever with this string of mason jars packed with tiny lights — so magical!