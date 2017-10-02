12 Outdoor String Lights for Your Yard

By Erin Lassner Updated  August 16, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When creating an outdoor living area, string lights are like the icing on the cake — they're the decorative final touch that brings everything together. And options abound: you'll find many renditions of Edison-style glass bulbs, along with bohemian lanterns and bulbs that take advantage of festive shapes and colors. It all depends on what type of backyard or patio look you're trying to achieve. Check out these options below to find your perfect match.

Advertisement

1. World Market Edison-Style String Lights, $19.99-$49.99

Classic Edison bulbs on this string of lights will cast a warm glow on a romantic dinner party.

2. LumaBase White Lantern String Lights, $44.99

At first, a string of lanterns might not seem like the most practical outdoor lighting option, but guess what? These lovely lights are weather-resistant.

3. Opalhouse Incandescent Bulb Mini Outdoor Colored String Lights, $17

Add a little pop of color to your backyard with these sweet, colorful orbs.

4. Crate & Barrel Outdoor Twinkle String Lights, $29.95

These mini lights will spice up your space with holiday cheer all year round.

Advertisement

5. Hampton Bay LED Copper Wire Fairy Lights, $16.97

These LED string lights feature clear bulbs adorned with copper wiring. The result? Delicate light cast on your outdoor space.

6. Better Homes & Gardens Metal Lantern String Lights, $30.99

Add an extra industrial touch to poolsides, rustic barns, or eating areas.

7. Modfamily Pineapple String Lights, $9.99

Set the party mood with these fruity and fun string lights. They'll instantly make you want to pump up the tunes and sip a cold beverage.

8. Restoration Hardware Party Globe String Light, $40

Restoration Hardware's classic globe-shaped, Edison-style lights are a great choice if you're looking for something traditional. To make your design a bit more dynamic, try mixing up light bulb sizes (they come in small and large).

Advertisement

9. Smith & Hawken Black LED Cage String Lights, $30

The LED bulbs enclosed by metal caging simply scream industrial-chic style.

10. Pier 1 Nylon Lantern String Lights, $39.95

Create the perfect boho ambience. These lantern lights bring something a bit more festive and unexpected, with a variety of options like orange, silver, red, and even multicolor.

11. West Elm Simple String Lights, $49

Keep it clean with these sleek white lights, accented by either a brass or dark bronze finish.

12. Mason Jar Firefly LED Lights, $25.99

Make summer last forever with this string of mason jars packed with tiny lights — so magical!

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy