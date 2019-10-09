24 Beautiful Outdoor Spaces to Inspire Your Patio Makeover

Whether you have a sweeping lawn, a cramped city balcony, or an empty patio, having outdoor space at all is a blessing. It's also a prime opportunity to have some fun with your decor. Too often, patios go to waste because people just fail to see their potential, or they don't realize how easy it is to create a fully functional outdoor living or dining room on a small patch of concrete. With this in mind, scroll on to see 24 inspiring outdoor setups that are all easily attainable.

1. Neon for the win.

One way to bring some style to a corner of your home? Try neon patio furniture. This eye-catching trend instantly updates any space, whether it's a bright outdoor dining chair or the perfect — and perfectly vibrant — umbrella.

​Get the look​: Hashtag Home Morrison Metal Seating Group, $449.99

2. Colorful rug + seating = winning combo.

When you're working with a basic square of concrete, the easiest way to start defining the space is to lay down an outdoor rug. We love that the patio chairs here complement the blue in the rug, creating a cohesive space.

3. Go green.

Finding a green space in a big city can sometimes feel tricky, and when you want something more private it becomes nearly impossible. As such, we recommend creating your own! Add texture and color to a balcony or deck by laying down some fake grass. And don't worry — there are some really good-looking versions nowadays.

​Get the look​: PetGrow Synthetic Artificial Grass, $216.99

4. Opt for outdoor dining.

If you live in a warmer climate without rain or snow, there's no reason you shouldn't be using your outdoor space as a second dining room. Outdoor dining tables are perfect for making weekday-night meals feel more special. They also offer the ideal space for summer dinner parties.

5. Create a string light paradise.

If you're working with a patch of gravel — or even just a plain yard — and you don't want to deal with landscaping, opt for string lights tied to poles to create boundaries for an outdoor living room. We even have a DIY to get you started.

​Get the look​: Pottery Barn Globe Outdoor String Lights, starting at $29

6. Black and white always works.

Want a timeless look without having to put too much thought into it? Just go for black and white (or cream) pieces to create a patio that's unquestionably designer-approved.

​Get the look​: Williams Sonoma Bridgehampton Outdoor Sofa, $1,516

7. Add built-in fun.

If you're looking to hire professional help to add landscaping or hardscape details to your yard, consider creating a built-in seating area. It'll instantly add value and function to any space.

8. Fire pits are fun.

Add hotel-like ambiance to a backyard with a chic fire pit. And to create the perfect night outdoors, you'll want to complete the space with other cozy essentials: a couch, chairs, and string lights.

​Get the look​: Wade Logan Jair Iron Propane Outdoor Fire Pit, $579.99

9. Try a touch of desert chic.

Desert-chic is incredibly simple to do with a final result that looks thoughtful. We love how far a few potted cacti, wood details, and pillows crafted from vintage rugs can go — all of a sudden, you've got a desert-chic patio ready for guests.

​Get the look​: Rooted Monstrose Cactus, $50

10. Allow for alone time.

For city dwellers seeking some personal space, try adding a privacy screen around the perimeter of your balcony to create a secluded spot. While you can always opt for something like bamboo — which is great for a budget-friendly makeover — privacy screens come in many forms, ranging in style, material, and color.

​Get the look​: AllModern Series Metal Privacy Screen, $250

11. Create Palm Springs vibes.

There's nothing more classic than a Palm Springs patio. If you want to channel those vibes, opt for furniture with midcentury lines and earth-tone hues, with pops of color here and there.

​Get the look​: Article Caya Dahlia Armchair, $179

12. Add some structure.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson/Hunker See More Photos

If you know you want something a little more than just a table and chairs, take note of this very L.A. backyard, with a structure that offers shade and helps define the area. Once constructed, you can make the space your own with hanging plants and string lights.

13. Fence it in.

If you're considering putting up a fence around your home, opt for placement that would allow you to build in decking for a small outdoor seating area. And, as seen here, woven and rattan outdoor furniture complement a wooden fence quite nicely.

14. Bring in beautiful balcony benches.

Image Credit: Tony Puerzer / Hunker See More Photos

Wood-on-wood works well on the balcony of this Pacific Northwest home. We love that this corner bench creates ample seating space for guests. And if you can't find the right piece to buy, consider hiring a handyman to build something custom.

​Get the look​: Home Threads Lansen Corner Living Set, $1,325.01

15. Boho maximalism to the max.

We love the boho look in outdoor spaces, and while you can opt for a more understated, neutral color palette, why not have some fun? We love that this space mixes earthy textures with pops of color to create a unique, but still grounded space.

​Get the look​: Urban Outfitters Roma Rattan Chair, $499

16. It's all about greenery.

When creating an outdoor space, think nature-first. Create a patio that complements your space's landscaping — envision existing trees as natural shade and open spaces as fire-pit zones. And once you've found the setup and furniture, add potted plants to bring nature into your construction.

​Get the look​: Bloomscape Bird of Paradise, $199

17. Mix materials.

Natural materials like bamboo and rattan are go-tos when it comes to your patio decor. We especially love when folks bring in non-matching pieces that get mixed in with other materials — like marble, tile, or metal.

18. Bring in a pretty pop of color.

If you're working with a small garden and don't have a lot of space for furniture or decor, think about color — all you need is a set of punchy chairs to pull it together.

​Get the look​: Latitude Run Yellow Bistro Set, $187.99

19. Create a beachy backyard.

Regardless of your proximity to the beach, you can embrace the coastal-grandma style. When outfitting your space, opt for neutral colors, light woods, and soft materials.

20. Produce a protected paradise.

If you want to add some shade to your backyard, think of additions or structures that will cover your patio. For a cheaper and less laborious option, consider shade sails.

​Get the look​: Coolaroo Coolhaven Shade Sail, $85

21. Mixed seating is cool.

This contemporary retreat offers a maximalist touch to an otherwise neutral space. If you're looking for a way to bring different colors, textures, and designs to your patio, consider stocking up on unique single seats rather than sets.

22. Go wild.

Bring nature to your city balcony with a vertical plant wall. Not only does the wall give you the opportunity to add green to your space, but it also provides an added layer of privacy.

​Get the look​: West Elm Vertical GRO Wall, $735

23. There's a place for pattern.

Beautiful patterned tile can cost a pretty penny, but not so much if you use it in small amounts, as seen on this compact boho-minimalist patio. With such a gorgeous setting, you hardly need anything else to perfect the look.

​Get the look​: EliteTile Gatzby Floor Tile, $9.49/square foot

24. Warm up and serve up with a two-in-one.

Propane fire tables and built-ins are a fun and safe way to add some drama (and warmth!) to an outdoor space. Plus, they're the perfect spot to hold all your drinking and snacking needs. Try Wayfair for some affordable options.

​Get the look​: Outer Fire Pit Table, $3,900