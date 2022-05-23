The Best Outdoor Dining Sets to Score on Amazon

There's no better way to enjoy beautiful weather than by dining outdoors. Whether you're hosting a gathering, eating a meal as a family, or simply enjoying a book and a beverage on a hot summer's day, a backyard dining set is the perfect place to be. And no matter if you have a small patio or a sprawling outdoor area, there is surely an option to fit your needs. Keep scrolling for our top picks from Amazon, ranging from high top tables to picnic tables and everything in between.

Best Picnic Table

Crafted from premium acacia, with lovely texture and natural wood grain throughout, this dining option is sleek with a rustic flair. Its strong metal frame and weather-resistant finish make for ultimate durability and longevity.

AMAZON

Happygrill Outdoor Picnic Table Bench Set

$359.99

There's nothing better than gathering a group of your best pals around a picnic table. This inviting seating option features an umbrella hole if you're looking to shade your setup, which can easily be closed up if you'd prefer to go without.

Best Set Aesthetically

This set is undeniably inviting. The warm wood, plush cushions, and roomy table call for good food, good drinks, and good conversation. Plus, the criss-cross design of the chairs brings a subtle farmhouse feel.

AMAZON

Walker Edison Delray Classic 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set

$1,299.00

This is everything you'd want an outdoor dining set to be. Aside from being absolutely gorgeous, this Walker Edison classic is also highly customizable. The pictured set features four chairs and a bench, but you can also opt for just four chairs, six chairs, or two benches.

Best Space-Saving Set

It's difficult to think of anything wrong with this dining set. The tempered glass table and UV-protected, waterproof wicker are easy to wipe down, and the cushion covers are washable. Be sure to check out a photo of the ottomans and chairs fitting perfectly under the table when the set's not in use. It's pretty mind-blowing.

AMAZON

Vongrasig 9-Piece Small Patio Dining Set

$359.99

This wicker set feels like a love letter to summer. The rattan is totally on-trend and the glass tabletop is a nice contrast in texture. The most amazing part? The ottomans fit under the chairs, which fit completely under the table for an unbeatable space-saving solution.

Best Large Set

Host in style with this set that fits 10. Made with a heavy-duty, rust-resistant, and weather-resistant aluminum frame, this table is big on durability. Also, the outdoor fabric on the seats dries quickly and resists fading, all while maintaining its soft feel.

AMAZON

Hanover Naples 11-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

$2,099.00

If you have a large family or love entertaining, this dining set is the one for you. With 10 chairs and an expanding table you can comfortably feed the masses. Plus, the neutral gray will work in any backyard.

Best Round Table

This hearty woven dining set looks so much more expensive than it actually is. All-weather wicker and tempered glass join forces to create a set that's both elegant and casual, and of course practical.

AMAZON

Oakmont 5-Piece Patio Dining Set

$399.99

Round up your crew around this stunning wicker dining set. Plus, there's a hole in the center if you'd like to shelter yourself from the elements with an umbrella.

Best High Top Table

Beautifully textured rattan and rich wood come together to create this simple yet special dining set. Whether you're sipping on cocktails or sitting down for a midday meal, this bar height bistro set will make the perfect addition to your backyard, deck, or patio.

AMAZON

SingherC 5-Piece High Top Outdoor Table and Chairs Set

$359.99

Nothing screams fun in the sun quite like a high top table. There's just something about it that both literally and figuratively elevates a space and makes it feel a little more like a restaurant or resort. The photographed set is ideal for four, but there's also a longer table with eight stools that's perfect if you're serving a crowd.

