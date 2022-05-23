The Best Outdoor Dining Sets to Score on Amazon

There's no better way to enjoy beautiful weather than by dining outdoors. Whether you're hosting a gathering, eating a meal as a family, or simply enjoying a book and a beverage on a hot summer's day, a backyard dining set is the perfect place to be. And no matter if you have a small patio or a sprawling outdoor area, there is surely an option to fit your needs. Keep scrolling for our top picks from Amazon, ranging from high top tables to picnic tables and everything in between.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Picnic Table

There's nothing better than gathering a group of your best pals around a picnic table. This inviting seating option features an umbrella hole if you're looking to shade your setup, which can easily be closed up if you'd prefer to go without.

Best Set Aesthetically

This is everything you'd want an outdoor dining set to be. Aside from being absolutely gorgeous, this Walker Edison classic is also highly customizable. The pictured set features four chairs and a bench, but you can also opt for just four chairs, six chairs, or two benches.

Advertisement

Best Space-Saving Set

This wicker set feels like a love letter to summer. The rattan is totally on-trend and the glass tabletop is a nice contrast in texture. The most amazing part? The ottomans fit under the chairs, which fit completely under the table for an unbeatable space-saving solution.

Advertisement

Best Large Set

If you have a large family or love entertaining, this dining set is the one for you. With 10 chairs and an expanding table you can comfortably feed the masses. Plus, the neutral gray will work in any backyard.

Best Round Table

Round up your crew around this stunning wicker dining set. Plus, there's a hole in the center if you'd like to shelter yourself from the elements with an umbrella.

Best High Top Table

Nothing screams fun in the sun quite like a high top table. There's just something about it that both literally and figuratively elevates a space and makes it feel a little more like a restaurant or resort. The photographed set is ideal for four, but there's also a longer table with eight stools that's perfect if you're serving a crowd.