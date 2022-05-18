The 20 Best Outdoor Dining Tables to Complete Your Patio

If you love to host or spend time outdoors, getting an outdoor dining table is a total game changer. Perfect for working from home or dining alfresco, it can make your outdoor space instantly cozier.

"An outdoor dining table helps to extend the living space of your home and increase livable square footage," Terry Lin, co-founder and chief design officer at Outer, tells Hunker. "By adding a dining table to your backyard or patio, you are essentially adding an extra 'room' to work, relax, and dine — all while enjoying life outdoors."

Whether you have a small patio or spacious backyard, these are the best outdoor dining tables to upgrade your backyard.

The Best Outdoor Dining Tables

We love the functionality of an extendable table, but add a few outdoor-friendly elements to the mix and it's the perfect investment for outdoor entertaining. This pick is made with durable and sustainable teak wood and aluminum — both of which are both easy to maintain — and comes with a waterproof OuterShell cover. With a hidden central leaf, it can extend to fit between eight to 12 people, making it perfect for big outdoor dinner parties.

Transport yourself to a 70s paradise every time you step out onto your outdoor space, thanks to this boho-style dining table from Article. With a seating capacity of four to six people, a solid acacia wood tabletop, and synthetic steel and wicker base, this outdoor table will be the ultimate hangout spot.

Need budget-friendly patio furniture? Head on over to Target, where you can find affordable options, like this patio dining table for less than $300. Made from acacia wood and iron legs, it's durable, fade resistant, water resistant, and rust resistant.

Made with solid acacia wood, this weather resistant table is not only affordable but also looks sleek. It has a seating capacity of up to six people and has a convenient patio umbrella hole in the center to keep you safe from the sun.

If you need standard and affordable outdoor furniture, this tempered glass top table with a steel frame is under $150 and can fit up to six people. It's easy to clean and can be styled with practically any style of dining chair. Plus, there's a hole in the center, so you can add your own patio umbrella.

Make a statement in your backyard with this stunning outdoor table with a geometric, cutout design. Perfect for a cozy corner, it's made with sustainably sourced wood and can fit up to four people comfortably.

If hosting large gatherings and dining alfresco is on your agenda during the warmer months, check out this teak dining table from CB2. Made from sustainable wood, it has uniquely carved detailing on its legs and can seat up to ten people.

If you're low on space but still love to dine outdoors, try this folding table from Wayfair. When extended, it can fit up to four people, and when not in use, the sides can fold down for easy storage. According to the brand, it's also resistant to stains, weather, and insect infestation.

Opt for an undeniably cool and modern look with this concrete pedestal table from West Elm. Reinforced by glass fiber, it's weatherproof and makes a statement. The 32-inch option can fit up to three people, but larger sizes can seat anywhere between four and six people.

If modern and rustic is the look you're going for, invest in this eight-person table from Wayfair. It can be used indoors in a dining room or outdoors on the patio since it's made with weather resistant aluminum with a porcelain tile table top.

Enjoy clean lines and outdoor living with the Tulum patio dining table. It's made with FSC-certified acacia wood, has a simple black finish frame, and has a four-person seating capacity.

Add a pop of color to your backyard with this stunning sky blue square dining table. Designed for all sorts of weather, it'll last throughout the seasons.

This dining table from Serena & Lily gives classic garden furniture a modern upgrade. It has the look of handwoven rattan but with weather resistant wicker, is topped with a proactive glass surface, and can seat between six to eight guests.

Crafted with solid eucalyptus, this U-shaped wood dining table can fit up to six people. Paired with an outdoor bench or two, it'll be ready for all your outdoor hosting needs.

Lean into the cozy, farmhouse style with this eight-person indoor and outdoor dining table. Made from solid reclaimed teak wood, it has a slightly weathered finish and has knot accents on the legs.

A bestseller at West Elm, this expandable dining table is ready for outdoor parties, BBQs, and more. Made with sustainably sourced and moisture resistant wood, it offers a modern, coastal vibe. With two leaf inserts, it can seat between four to eight people.

Score the ultimate outdoor entertaining piece for a little over $1,000. This outdoor dining table is not only weather resistant, but it also has a built-in fire pit in the middle with an adjustable flame and hidden fuel tank.

Just like a work of art, this outdoor bistro table from Frontgate has a gorgeous mosaic table top made with up to 3,500 tiles of stained glass, marble, and travertine.

Another best-selling design at West Elm, this teak wood dining table has a cool gray finish topped with a proactive sealant.

A totally modern, round dining table, the Dune can instantly elevate your outdoor living space. It's made from rust resistant outdoor-grade stainless steel, has a sleek painted tempered glass top, and can seat up to four people.