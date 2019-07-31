These Are the 9 Top Places to Shop for Boho Furniture

Bohemian decor (better known as "boho") is an interior design style hard not to love. Flooding Pinterest and Instagram with the dreamiest room ideas, you can easily transform your own space into a carefree and eclectic oasis. In addition to incorporating pieces of boho decor like throw pillows with tassels and Moroccan-inspired poufs, you're also going to want to invest in boho furniture. From larger statement pieces, such as bed frames or dining tables, to smaller designs, like macrame wall decor or a wall mirror, we rounded up the best places to shop for boho furniture and our top picks, below.

Search through Anthropologie's furniture selection and you'll find plenty of pieces that could easily fit into a minimal boho space. There are lots of rattan options — from dining chairs to bed frames — to add that natural, laidback vibe to a room.

Don't skip over the Urban Outfitters furniture section — you might find some eye-catching pieces. Items like this media console give the boho style a modern twist.

While you might associate West Elm's pieces with a clean, more streamlined aesthetic, we found some boho-inspired pieces worth looking at. Search for pieces made of natural materials, like this stylish-meets-functional bar cart.

From side tables to living room chairs, Cost Plus World Market carries a range of boho-chic pieces. Incorporate them into a desert-themed room for a relaxing look.

The coastal vibes of Serena & Lily lend themselves perfectly to a beachy boho look. Consider items made of natural materials paired with white for a space that looks like the perfect weekend getaway.

Etsy is always a great resource for vintage items, from decor to furniture. Much like going to an actual vintage or antiques shop: be ready to do a lot of searching. You never know what boho gem you might find, from wall end tables to dressers.

Interior designer Amber Lewis mixes vintage and modern in her projects, along with her California-cool style. Shoppe Amber Interiors offers a few investment pieces that would add a sophisticated boho vibe to any space.

Justina Blakeney's bold and whimsical boho style is for anyone who wants to bring boho maximalism into their space. Her online shop, Jungalow, features everything from stools and poufs to side tables in an ultrachic boho style.

Yes, Target is filled with tons of boho furniture gems, from rattan accent chairs to desks. And the best part? They're pretty affordable, too.