6 More-Affordable Rattan Chairs for an Earthy Look

By Stefanie Waldek February 6, 2022
Rattan is an impressively versatile material when it comes to furniture, working well in a variety of decor styles. Hailing from the rattan palm that grows in warm, humid climates, it works well with contemporary aesthetics — but midcentury modern designers also loved the material, meaning you can certainly work it into a variety of styles.

While designer rattan chairs are certainly on the pricier side of the spectrum — from $700 to $1,000 — that doesn't mean more affordable options don't exist! Here, we've picked seven stylish rattan chairs for you to peruse.

1. Zara Teak and Rattan Armchair, $449

At under $500, Zara hits the quintessential rattan chair out of the park. This is as classic as it gets — a teak frame with rattan webbing for the seat and back make it a stand-out.

2. Urban Outfitters Carole Rattan And Metal Chair, $349

If you want a modern take on rattan, this chair has you covered. The metal frame gives it a more midcentury modern vibe, while the rattan backing lends it an earthy feel.

3. Serena & Lily Palisades Chair, Natural, $328

Serena & Lily's Palisades Chair has a secret — it's foldable! That makes it super easy to move around, whether you use it indoors or out.

4. The Citizenry Lombok Rattan Lounge Chair, $395

Not all rattan chairs need traditional webbing. This one, handcrafted by artisans in Indonesia, has widely spaced rattan weaving for its seat and back.

5. Safavieh Auckland Rattan Accent Chair, $454.99

This wide-set armless rattan lounge chair has a midcentury shape, and its light hue lends Scandinavian flair.

6. Crate & Barrel Coronado Rattan Accent Chair, $599

Though at a slightly more splurge-worthy price point, Crate & Barrel's Coronado chair has an extra-thick woven seat and back that practically begs you to sit down and enjoy their comfort.

