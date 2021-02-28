18 Secret Places to Shop for Affordable Furniture (That Aren't IKEA)

Furnishing a home is always a costly endeavor. Luckily, it's not hard to shop on a budget — if you know where to look. Of course, the notoriously cheap IKEA remains a go-to for minimalist, Scandinavian pieces, but most of us don't want our space to look like it was purchased entirely from the Swedish retailer. For a more collected, personal feel, it's best to gather items from multiple places. That's why we've compiled this list of stores and sites that sell affordable, stylish furniture (other than IKEA).

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For a boho vibe, look to World Market, which began as a handwoven wicker goods stand in 1950s San Francisco. The retailer now has 243 stores in the United States and a robust online business, where you can still find handmade decor, as well as international foods and reasonably priced furniture with an artisan flair.

Fans of the traditional style will be drawn to the economical furniture offerings at Raymour & Flanigan. The Northeast-based chain was founded in downtown Syracuse, New York in 1947 by brothers Bernard and Arnold Goldberg and remains a family-owned venture that customers rely on for cozy, classic staples.

Known for its giant ketchup bottles, bulk packs of tissue boxes, and Kirkland Signature brand everything, wholesale superstore Costco surprisingly has an impressive yet inexpensive selection of furniture. You can find entire bedroom or dining sets for under $1,500.

Advertisement

Whatever style of furniture you could possibly be looking for, Wayfair has it at a pretty low price. The e-commerce company, which is headquartered in Boston, was an early aughts invention that has grown to host millions of products on its site. And check back often, because items you might be eyeing often go on sale. For many orders, shipping is included.

Target's own tagline is "Expect More. Pay Less." and that perfectly describes its furniture assortment, which leans modern and chic. Trustworthy brands like Project 62 and Threshold are always part of the lineup, as well as newer lines like Opal House and Jungalow.

Contrary to popular belief, Urban Outfitters isn't just a haven for hip teen clothing. In fact, its curated furniture page is a great spot to source trendy, reasonable pieces that are completely age-appropriate for adults. The store contains a mix of modern and boho designs where you can find the perfect accent chair and beyond.

Advertisement

Though it's on the pricier side of affordable, Article is definitely worth your money. The young, direct-to-consumer brand specializes in beautiful, midcentury modern furniture that's made with durable, high-quality materials, so it lasts forever — and we guarantee you'll be pleasantly surprised by how affordable it is.

If you're open to secondhand furniture and have a bit of patience, Facebook Marketplace could be your jam. It's stocked to the brim with vintage and contemporary pieces that are seriously discounted and often one-of-a-kind. All you need to do is scroll. The biggest catch is a lot of items on there are pick-up only, so be sure to search somewhat locally.

One of the most surprising things about many big box stores is that they are carrying more and more stylish furniture versus generic looks. This is the case with Walmart, where you can find super chic pieces online that are available for pick up or delivery.

Advertisement

Amazon has expanded more into home furnishings over the last few years and is an awesome place to explore for low-priced home buys. Check out their showroom section for interior design inspiration. And remember, with a Prime membership, all shipping is free.

Into farmhouse or traditional decor? Birch Lane is literally a one-stop-shop for these styles. While it can be a little more expensive than other low-cost furniture retailers on here, they have quality pieces that will stand the test of time. Be sure to check out their sale section on a regular basis to save even more. And any order over $35 ships for free.

For modern, quirky, and unique items for your home that won't crush your budget, Dot & Bo is an excellent online store to check out. They offer styles ranging from Scandinavian to cottage core, as well as a jammed-packed clearance section that's worth a deep dive.

Advertisement

Fans of midcentury modern furniture love Hayneedle for its large selection of this style. It also has other stylish furniture looks as well. The website includes a "helpful styles and inspiration" section as well to help you put together rooms. Plus, we love the free shipping on every single order.

Like Walmart, Kohl's has a surprisingly large and affordable collection of furniture online and in store. Shipping is free for orders over $75, and they also offer fantastic daily coupons on the site that give you an even bigger discount after your initial markdown.

While at times it can be a bit more pricey than other brands on our list, Joss & Main has fantastic sales and clearance items on a regular basis, so check back often. They also have an incredible selection of rugs as well. Shipping is free for orders over $35.

Advertisement

Cortney and Robert Novogratz are the design duo behind this affordable brand whose goal is to inspire people to decorate their homes to reflect who they are. While there's a smaller selection overall, the high-end boutique look of their furniture is a must-shop. Check out their well-priced rooms in a box for a stylish refresh.

The e-commerce brand is an excellent place to hunt for items from top furniture brands in just about any style that is marked down extensively. The site has great deals on bed and bath items as well. Overstock prides itself in its top-notch customer service that makes returns and refunds pretty pain-free.

Founded in northern California in 1962, Pier 1 was known for a place to grab some beads ​and​ bean bag chairs back in the day. Known for globally inspired one-of-a-kind home furnishings, the brand has evolved over the years to be an affordable place for both furniture and unique home accessories for people who love a more boho or rustic feel.