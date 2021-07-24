The Best Sofas You Can Buy on Amazon

Choosing the right sofa is a big decision. Beyond wanting a sofa that complements your style, you also probably want it to be super comfortable, so the right sofa for most people is one that blends form and function.

Thankfully, you no longer have to trek out to your nearest furniture store to find the right sofa for your space. All you have to do is pull up Amazon, add your favorite pick to your cart, and voilà! Your sofa will arrive in a matter of days.

That said, the wide variety of sofas on Amazon makes it tough to hone in just the right one — so we've done it for you. Here, we highlight the best sofas on Amazon for every budget, style, and household.

Best for Small Spaces

No space? No problem. This minimal sofa will comfortably seat three people without encroaching on too much precious square footage. Plus, it can be converted into a comfy bed at a moment's notice. And with seven different hues to choose from, it's easy to find the right option for your aesthetic.

Best for Big Cuddles

If you have a big family, lots of guests or roommates, or other big cuddle needs, then consider bringing this sofa home. Its modular design means you can configure it in lots of different ways to find just the right fit for your space. Plus, it boasts sneaky storage, making it easy to tuck things like toys or extra blankets out of sight until you need them.

Best for Pet Owners

With its easy-care polyblend upholstery, this couch is durable and easy to clean, handling dirt and other messes from pets like a pro. It also happens to be super adorable, coming in two neutral hues and rocking a gorgeous wood frame that will add welcoming warmth to any space it lives in.

Best for Midcentury Lovers

Love mid-century design? Then meet your new favorite couch. This stunner will give you the mid-century look without vintage mid-century prices. The sleek silhouette, warm wood, and neutral gray upholstery are a combination that's proven to withstand the test of time.

Trendiest Silhouette

Sofas with soft, sumptuous curves have been making major waves on the interior design scene for a while now, and this sofa will ensure that you rock the trend in style. The sofa's overstuffed, cloud-like design is a welcome invitation for anyone to curl up and relax the day away.

Best Down-Filled Sofa

Speaking of midcentury, not only does this sofa flawlessly borrow from the classic style, but it's also incredibly soft. You'll love sinking into its down-filled cushions day after day. And because the cushions are reversible, they're a cinch to fluff back up after they've been enjoyed for a while.

Best L-Shaped Sectional

L-shaped sectionals can easily nestle into your favorite corner of the living room. This option from Amazon's own brand Rivet features a removable chaise that can be oriented to the left or right depending on your room's layout.