By Pauline Lacsamana Updated February 8, 2022
In just about any living room, the couch is the main event. It's where you read, watch movies, entertain, nap, and (if we're being honest) eat. Yet if you're looking to achieve a soothing minimalist aesthetic, just any plush sofa won't do.

The ideal minimalist couch is neutral in hue, uncomplicated in design, and free of any type of embellishment. Clean lines and simple geometric shapes are a must, as is striking a balance between look and comfort. Sofas that meet all these requirements may be tough to come by, but they do exist — which is why we're here.

We've searched our favorite places to shop for minimalist furniture in order to find the best minimalist couches for every budget and every living space. Whether you're trying to spend as little as possible or have an urge to splurge, we've identified the right minimalist sofa for you. Scroll down to see all of the chaise, daybed, loveseats, modular, and sectional sofa options.

Best Value Picks

1. Urban Outfitters Winslow Armless Sleeper Sofa, $598

This stylish, tufted sofa — with its cylindrical wooden legs, textured fabric, and sans armrest design — instantly becomes a full-size bed once you recline, making it a doubly worthy purchase.

2. IKEA Linanas Sofa, $349

Even if your budget is tight, you can walk away with a comfy winner like this curved, beige number from IKEA. With tapered legs with a wood-like finish, it's a minimalist steal.

3. IKEA Morabo Sofa, $699

Sleek and fashionable, this charcoal-hued sofa is tufted to perfection. Plus, the chrome legs add a special touch to your living room.

4. Mercury Row Benitez Faux Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa, $704

This faux leather sofa with a tufted back has a split-back design to adjust the angle, whether you want to lounge a little or move it all the way down for overnight guests.

Best Mid-Range Options

1. Blu Dot 67-Inch Puff Puff Sofa, $1,650

The smooth curves of this minimalist couch are relaxing just to look at — imagine sitting on them. This sleek sofa is stylish while still being perfect for small spaces.

2. Floyd The Sectional, $1,640-$4,035

Infinitely modular and incredibly chic, The Sectional allows for multiple configurations so you can change your setup as you please. A round coffee table, like the one pictured, is the perfect companion.

3. CB2 Una Ivory Boucle Sleeper Sofa, $1,899

With warm wooden armrests and luxurious boucle upholstery, this sophisticated sofa doesn't seem like a sleeper until you're dozing peacefully on it. Your guest/living room hybrid will never see it coming.

4. AllModern Mona Velvet Sofa, $1,770

This curved silhouette in soft cream velvet is perfect for the modern minimalist.

5. CB2 Mavis Gray Wool Sofa, $1,799

Inspired by menswear and '70s Italian design, this tailored fabric sofa is crafted in dark gray wool with thin black metal legs and subtly curved arms.

Best Splurges

1. Industry West Ojai Boucle Sofa, $2,150

With sloped arms, comfortable cushions, and circular natural wood legs, this sofa from Industry West is worth the price tag.

2. HAY Mags Soft Low Sofa, $2,995-$3,795

A lounging dream, this casual yet structured sofa is low, deep, and welcoming. You'll never want (or be able) to get up.

3. Maiden Home Muir Sofa, $4,200-$4,825

Maiden Home's Muir Sofa (which we have in our very own Hunker House!) has a jaw-dropping design that features a sleek wood frame with a built-in side table and luxurious cushions packed with down, feather, and memory foam.

4. Dims. Alfa Sofa by Takagi Homstvedt, $4,495

Designers Hallgeir Homstvedt and Jonah Takagi channeled the svelte silhouettes of '60s Italian autos into this graceful, high-quality piece that features reserved yet fully stuffed cushions.

5. Design Within Reach Emmy Sofa, $5,495-$5,995

The rounded back of this stunner creates cozy corners for cuddling while maintaining a contemporary, minimalist look for any living space.

6. Wegner CH163 Sofa, $9,210

For a real collector's item, invest in this minimalism masterpiece by the great Hans J. Wegner, who helped define Scandinavian furniture style. Each sofa is handmade with a beech frame.

