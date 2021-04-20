In just about any living room, the couch is the main event. It's where you read, watch movies, entertain, nap, and (if we're being honest) eat. Yet if you're looking to achieve a soothing minimalist aesthetic, just any plush sofa won't do.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The ideal minimalist couch is neutral in hue, uncomplicated in design, and free of any type of embellishment. Clean lines and simple geometric shapes are a must, as is striking a balance between look and comfort. Sofas that meet all these requirements may be tough to come by, but they do exist — which is why we're here.

We've searched our favorite places to shop for minimalist furniture in order to find the best minimalist couches for every budget and every living space. Whether you're trying to spend as little as possible or have an urge to splurge, we've identified the right minimalist sofa for you. Scroll down to see all of the chaise, daybed, loveseats, modular, and sectional sofa options.

Best Value Picks

This stylish, tufted sofa — with its cylindrical wooden legs, textured fabric, and sans armrest design — instantly becomes a full-size bed once you recline, making it a doubly worthy purchase.

Even if your budget is tight, you can walk away with a comfy winner like this curved, beige number from IKEA. With tapered legs with a wood-like finish, it's a minimalist steal.

Advertisement

Sleek and fashionable, this charcoal-hued sofa is tufted to perfection. Plus, the chrome legs add a special touch to your living room.

This faux leather sofa with a tufted back has a split-back design to adjust the angle, whether you want to lounge a little or move it all the way down for overnight guests.

Best Mid-Range Options

The smooth curves of this minimalist couch are relaxing just to look at — imagine sitting on them. This sleek sofa is stylish while still being perfect for small spaces.

Infinitely modular and incredibly chic, The Sectional allows for multiple configurations so you can change your setup as you please. A round coffee table, like the one pictured, is the perfect companion.

Advertisement

With warm wooden armrests and luxurious boucle upholstery, this sophisticated sofa doesn't seem like a sleeper until you're dozing peacefully on it. Your guest/living room hybrid will never see it coming.

This curved silhouette in soft cream velvet is perfect for the modern minimalist.

Inspired by menswear and '70s Italian design, this tailored fabric sofa is crafted in dark gray wool with thin black metal legs and subtly curved arms.

Best Splurges

With sloped arms, comfortable cushions, and circular natural wood legs, this sofa from Industry West is worth the price tag.

Advertisement

A lounging dream, this casual yet structured sofa is low, deep, and welcoming. You'll never want (or be able) to get up.

Maiden Home's Muir Sofa (which we have in our very own Hunker House!) has a jaw-dropping design that features a sleek wood frame with a built-in side table and luxurious cushions packed with down, feather, and memory foam.

Designers Hallgeir Homstvedt and Jonah Takagi channeled the svelte silhouettes of '60s Italian autos into this graceful, high-quality piece that features reserved yet fully stuffed cushions.

The rounded back of this stunner creates cozy corners for cuddling while maintaining a contemporary, minimalist look for any living space.

Advertisement

For a real collector's item, invest in this minimalism masterpiece by the great Hans J. Wegner, who helped define Scandinavian furniture style. Each sofa is handmade with a beech frame.